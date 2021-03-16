Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna likely to receive ODI call-ups: Reports

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna and Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya are likely to receive their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against England starting March 23, according to reports.

Prasidh Krishna had a phenomenal Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 14 wickets over the course of the tournament. He is likely to be called up to the squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to miss out on the ODI series after recently tying the knot.

Krunal Pandya, on the other hand, has represented team India in T20Is but is yet to make his ODI debut. The Baroda captain will also reportedly join team India's 18-member squad for the ODI series for his all-round abilities.

Vijay Hazare Trophy top scorers likely to be overlooked for ODI squad

If media reports are to be believed, the two top scorers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will not be considered for selection for the ODI squad. The two young openers had a sensational run at the Vijay Hazare trophy, scoring 827 and 737 runs respectively.

The Indian selectors currently don't see any place for Shaw and Padikkal as Indian openers considering they have Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill already vying for the two spots.

India tolikely field a full-strength squad for the ODI series

It's unlikely that Team India will rest any regular player for the ODI series starting on March 23 in Pune. Ravindra Jadeja, however, might continue to be out of contention for some more time until he is fully fit.

After the 5-match T20I series concludes on March 20, both India and England will immediately shift bases to Pune for the 3-match ODI series starting on Match 23 before they enter the bio-secure bubble for IPL 2021 that commences on April 9th.

