Kuldeep Yadav breaks Harbhajan Singh's record and bowls India to victory

Jan 18, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 100 ODI wickets

India came back strongly in the series by winning the second ODI by 34 runs at Rajkot. The series decider will be held in Bengaluru on January 19 with the scoreline leveled 1-1.

This was a memorable match for Kuldeep Yadav as he was able to become the fastest Indian spinner to reach 100 ODI wickets, taking 58 ODIs to achieve this feat. He broke the record previously held by Harbhajan Singh, who took 76 ODIs to reach the landmark back in 2003.

Kuldeep Yadav is the third fastest Indian bowler overall to achieve this feat behind Jasprit Bumrah (57) and Mohammad Shami (56). Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets taking 44 ODIs, while Mitchell Starc took 52 games to reach the landmark.

India posted a commanding score of 340 on the board, thanks to some brilliant batting from the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 304, with Kuldeep Yadav being the pick of the bowlers. The game was still in the balance when Alex Carey and Steve Smith were at the crease. But Yadav (2/65) managed to remove both of them in quick succession and changed the course of the game into India's favour.