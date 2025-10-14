Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - comparing their stats after 15 Tests

Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-arm wrist spinner claimed 5-82 from 26.5 overs in the first innings. He had to toil harder in the second innings and ended with figures of 3-104 from 29 overs.

After India declared their first innings on 518-5, Kuldeep played a big role in ensuring the hosts gained a massive first-innings lead. He dismissed well-set Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope before trapping Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves leg before. The 30-year-old completed a five-fer with another lbw of Jayden Seales.

Kuldeep has featured in 15 Test matches so far. Following the conclusion of the Delhi Test against West Indies, we compare his stats with that of Anil Kumble after the Indian spin legend had also played 15 Tests.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - Who has more wickets and a better average after 15 Tests?

After 15 Tests, Kuldeep has 68 wickets to his name at an average of 21.69. Of his 68 Tests, 21 have come in six Tests against England at an average of 22.28. He has also claimed 22 wickets in four Tests against West Indies at an average of 21.95 and nine scalps in two Tests against Australia, averaging 21.11.

After 15 Tests, Kumble had 83 wickets to his name at an average of 23.18. Of his 83 wickets after 15 matches, 30 came in five Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 20.56. He had also claimed 24 wickets in four Tests against England (average 24.41) and 18 wickets in four Tests against South Africa (average 25.94).

Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - Who has more five-fers after 15 Tests?

Kuldeep has so far claimed five five-fers in Test cricket. His best innings figures of 5-40 were registered against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022. Of his other four five-fers in Test cricket, two have come against West Indies and one each against Australia and England.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Kuldeep Yadav 68 21.69 5-40 5 0 Anil Kumble 83 23.18 7-59 5 1

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - bowling stats comparison after 15 Tests)

After 15 Tests, Kumble also had five five-fers to his name. His best innings figures at that stage were 7-59, which came against Sri Lanka in Lucknow in 1994. Kumble also claimed 5-87 against the Lankans in Colombo in July 1993. Of his other three five-fers, one each came against England, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - Who has a better record in wins after 15 Tests?

Kuldeep has been part of 12 Tests that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 60 wickets at an average of 20.11, with four five-fers. He has three wickets in two drawn Tests and five wickets in one Test that ended in a draw.

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Kuldeep Yadav 12 60 20.11 5-40 4 0 Anil Kumble 7 54 18.33 7-59 4 1

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - bowling stats comparison in wins after 15 Tests)

Of his first 15 Tests, Kumble was part of seven matches that India won. In winning causes, he claimed 54 wickets at an average of 18.33, with four five-wicket hauls. The former India captain also claimed 26 wickets in seven drawn Tests and three scalps in one Test that the team lost.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - Who has a better away record after 15 Tests?

Of his 15 Tests, Kuldeep has played four away from home. In away Tests, he has 18 wickets at an average of 19.55, with two five-wicket hauls. At home, the left-arm wrist-spinner has picked up 50 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 22.46.

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Kuldeep Yadav 4 18 19.55 5-40 2 0 Anil Kumble 9 37 29.89 6-53 2 0

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Anil Kumble - away bowling stats comparison after 15 Tests)

Of his first 15 Tests, Kumble played nine away from home. In away Tests, he claimed 37 wickets at an average of 29.89, with two five-fers. On the other hand, in six home Tests, Kumble had 46 wickets to his name at an average of 17.78, with the aid of three five-wicket hauls.

