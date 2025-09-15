Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel - comparing their stats after 42 T20Is amid Asia Cup 2025

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel dominated proceedings as Team India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in match number six of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Kuldeep claimed 3-18 in four overs to win his second Player of the Match award in a row. On the other hand, Axar also impressed with figures of 2-18.

India were asked to bowl first after losing the toss against Pakistan on Sunday and came up with a clinical performance to restrict the opposition to 127-9. Axar got the big scalps of Fakhar Zaman (17) and Salman Agha (3), while Kuldeep dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off consecutive deliveries. The wrist-spinner also added the scalp of Sahibzada Farhan (40 off 44).

Kuldeep has so far featured in 42 T20I matches. In the wake of his brilliant bowling effort against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, we compare his T20I stats with that of Axar at the same stage.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel - Who has more wickets and a better average after 42 T20Is?

In 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has picked up 76 wickets at an average of 13.10, He has 17 scalps in nine T20Is against West Indies, averaging 13.41 and 12 in nine games against Sri Lanka, averaging 18.50. He has also claimed eight wickets in six T20I against Australia (average 19), eight scalp in three T20Is against England (average 9.62) and six wickets in three T20Is against South Africa (14.66).

After 42 T20Is, Axar had claimed 37 wickets at an average of 25.70. Of his T20I scalps after 42 matches, eight came in three matches against Australia at an average of 7.87 and six in five T20Is against New Zealand at an average of 20.83. He had also picked up six wickets in 11 matches against South Africa (average 44.33) and five scalps in four T20Is against West Indies (average 17).

Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel - Who has a better economy rate after 42 T20Is?

In 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has an economy rate of 6.66. The left-arm wrist-spinner has an economy rate of 6.33 in six innings against Australia and 6.41 in three innings against England. Further, the 30-year-old has an economy of 6.07 in five innings against New Zealand and 8.94 in three innings against South Africa.

After 42 matches, Axar had an economy rate of 7.53. The left-arm spinner had an economy rate of 6.30 in three innings against Australia and 8.55 in three innings against England. Further, he had an economy rate of 6.94 in five innings against New Zealand and 8.91 in 10 innings against South Africa.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel - Who has more four-fers after 42 T20Is?

Having played 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has two five-fers and two four-fers to his name. His best of 5-17 came against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023. The left-arm wrist-spinner also picked up 5-24 against England in Manchester (July 2018), 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin (June 2018) and 4-7 against UAE in Dubai in Team India's first match of Asia Cup 2025.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 76 13.10 6.66 5-17 2 2 Axar Patel 37 25.70 7.53 3-9 0 0

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel - T20I stats comparison after 42 matches)

After 42 T20Is, Axar did not have a four-wicket haul to his name. His best of 3-9 came against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2021. The 31-year-old had also picked up 3-17 against Australia in Mohali (September 2022), 3-15 against West Indies in Lauderhill (August 2022) and 3-17 against Zimbabwe in Harare (July 2015).

Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel - Who a better record in wins after 42 T20Is?

Kuldeep has so far featured in 28 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 64 wickets at an exceptional average of 10.12 and an economy rate of 6.38, with two five-fers and two four-fers. In 11 matches that India have lost, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 29.40 and an economy rate of 7.17.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 28 64 10.12 6.38 5-17 2 2 Axar Patel 27 28 22.14 7.27 3-9 0 0

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel - T20I stats comparison in wins after 42 matches)

Of his first 42 T20Is, Axar had been part of 27 matches that India had won. In winning causes, he had claimed 28 wickets at an average of 22.14 at an economy rate of 7.27, with a best of 3-9. In 14 matches that India had lost, he had picked up nine scalps at an average of 36.77 and an economy rate of 8.07.

