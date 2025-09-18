Kuldeep Yadav vs Noor Ahmad - comparing their stats after 19 T20Is amid Asia Cup 2025

Team India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in sensational form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He registered figures of 4-7 from 2.1 overs in the Men in Blue's opening match of the tournament against hosts UAE in Dubai. The 30-year-old followed it up with 3-18 in four overs in the match against Pakistan, also played in Dubai. He was the Player of the Match in both games.

Kuldeep has so far featured in 42 T20Is and has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 13.10 and an economy rate of 6.66. He is currently sixth on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. Only Arshdeep Singh (99), Yuzvendra Chahal (96), Hardik Pandya (95), Jasprit Bumrah (92) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90) have taken more wickets than him in the T20I format.

In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, who recently became the highest wicket-taker in T20s in 2025. Noor has featured in 19 T20I so far, so we compare his stats with that of Kuldeep at the same stage.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Noor Ahmad - Who has claimed more wickets and has a better average after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Kuldeep had 37 wickets to his name at an average of 13.48. He had claimed six wickets in five matches against Australia at an average of 21.33 and eight wickets in four matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 14.50. Kuldeep had also picked up eight wickets in four games against West Indies at an average of 15.50 and five scalps in two T20Is against England, averaging 11.60.

In 19 T20Is, Noor has picked up 15 wickets. The left-arm wrist-spinner has four wickets in two matches against Pakistan at an average of 9.25 and four scalps in one match against Zimbabwe at an average of 2.50. He has also claimed two wickets in two matches against Bangladesh, averaging 18 and two wickets in three matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 37.50.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Noor Ahmad - Who has a better economy rate after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Kuldeep had an economy rate of 6.97. He had an economy of 6.40 in five innings against Australia and 7.25 in four innings against Sri Lanka. Further, the Indian spinner had an economy of 7.75 in four innings against West Indies, 7.25 in two innings against England and 7.20 in two innings against New Zealand.

Having played 19 T20Is, Noor has an economy rate of 6.25. The Afghanistan spinner has an economy rate of 4.50 in two innings against Bangladesh and 4.62 in two innings against Pakistan. Further, he has an economy of 9.37 in three innings against Sri Lanka and 6.90 in three innings against UAE.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Noor Ahmad - Who has more four-fers after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Kuldeep had one five-fer and one four-fer to his credit. His best of 5-24 at that stage came against England in Manchester in July 2018. The left-arm wrist-spinner had also picked up 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) in June 2018 and 3-16 in the next match of the same series at the same venue.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 37 13.48 6.97 5-24 1 1 Noor Ahmad 15 24.20 6.25 4-10 1 0

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Noor Ahmad - T20I stats comparison after 19 matches)

After 19 T20Is, Noor has one four-fer to his name. The 20-year-old registered figures of 4-10 against Zimbabwe in Harare in June 2022. He also claimed 2-17 against Pakistan in Sharjah in September 2025 and registered figures of 2-23 against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi in September 2025.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Noor Ahmad - Who has a better record in wins after 19 T20Is?

Of his first 19 T20Is, Kuldeep featured in 13 that India won. In winning causes, he claimed 31 wickets at an average of 10.06 and an economy rate of 6.56, with one five-fer and one four-fer to his credit. In five matches that India lost, he claimed five wickets. He also claimed one scalp in one match that ended in no result.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 13 31 10.06 6.56 5-24 1 1 Noor Ahmad 10 10 16.80 5.09 4-10 1 0

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Noor Ahmad - T20I stats comparison in wins after 19 matches)

Noor has so far featured in 10 matches that Afghanistan have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 16.80 and an economy rate of 5.09. In nine matches that Afghanistan have lost, the left-arm wrist spinner has picked up five wickets at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.80.

