Kuldeep Yadav vs Shakib Al Hasan - comparing their stats after 42 T20Is

Team India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in wonderful form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. After being benched for the all the five Tests in England, he has walked away with the Player of the Match award in both of India's matches in the ongoing T20 tournament in the UAE. The 30-year-old has picked up seven wickets at an average of 3.57 and an economy rate of 4.05.

Ad

Kuldeep registered figures of 4-7 in 2.1 overs in Team India's first match of Asia Cup 2025 against hosts UAE in Dubai. He followed it up with 3-18 in his four-over spell against Pakistan. The wrist-spinner dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off successive deliveries and then added the wicket of Sahibzada Farhan (40 off 44), who mistimed an attempted big hit.

The Indian cricketer has been part of 42 T20Is so far. Following his impressive performance in Asia Cup 2025, we compare his bowling stats with that of Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shakib Al Hasan - Who has more wickets and a better average after 42 T20Is?

In 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has picked up 76 wickets at an excellent average of 13.10. Of his T20I scalps, eight have come in six matches against Australia at an average of 19 and eight in three games against England at an average of 9.62. He has also claimed 17 wickets in nine T20Is against West Indies (average 13.41) and six wickets in three matches against South Africa (average 14.66).

Ad

After 42 T20Is, Shakib had 50 wickets to his name at an average of 20.96. Of his 50 scalps after 42 matches, eight came in four matches against West Indies at an average of 11.62 and six in seven T20Is against Pakistan at an average of 27. He had also claimed 12 wickets in seven matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 17.50 and four scalps in three T20Is against South Africa, averaging 14.25.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shakib Al Hasan - Who has a better economy rate after 42 T20Is?

Having played 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has an economy rate of 6.66. He has an economy rate of 6.33 in six innings against Australia and 6.07 in five innings against New Zealand. Also, in three innings against England, he has an economy rate of 6.41 and 8.94 in three innings against South Africa.

Ad

After 42 T20Is, Shakib had an economy rate of 6.71. He had an economy rate of 5.78 in seven innings against Pakistan and 7.33 in four innings against South Africa. Also, he had an economy rate of 6.20 in four innings against West Indies and 6.33 in three innings against Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shakib Al Hasan - Who has more four-fers after 42 T20Is?

After 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has two five-fers and two four-fers to his credit. His best of 5-17 came against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023. He also registered figures of 5-24 against England in Manchester in July 2018 and 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin in June 2018. As mentioned earlier, the wrist-spinner claimed 4-7 against UAE in Dubai in India's first match of Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 76 13.10 6.66 5-17 2 2 Shakib Al Hasan 50 20.96 6.71 4-21 2 0

Ad

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Shakib Al Hasan - T20I stats comparison after 42 matches)

After 42 T20I matches, Shakib had two four-wicket hauls to his name. His best of 4-21 came against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in May 2013. The left-arm spinner also picked up 4-34 against West Indies in Johannesburg in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 3-8 against Afghanistan in Mirpur in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shakib Al Hasan - Who has a better record in wins after 42 T20Is?

Kuldeep has featured in 28 T20I matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 64 scalps at an average of 10.12 and an economy rate of 6.38, with two five-fers and two four-fers. In 11 matches that India have lost, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 29.40 and an economy rate of 7.17.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 28 64 10.12 6.38 5-17 2 2 Shakib Al Hasan 13 18 18.72 6.58 4-21 2 0

Ad

(Kuldeep vs Shakib - T20I stats comparison in wins after 42 matches)

Of his first 42 T20Is, Kuldeep featured in 13 matches that Bangladesh won. In winning causes, he claimed 18 wickets at an average of 18.72 and an economy rate of 6.58. In 29 matches that Bangladesh lost, he claimed 32 wickets at an average of 22.21 and an economy rate of 6.77.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news