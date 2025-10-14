Kuldeep Yadav vs Shane Warne - comparing their stats after 15 Tests

Team India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match as the hosts beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The 30-year-old registered figures of 5-82 from 26.5 overs in the first innings and followed it up with 3-104 from 29 overs.

Batting first after winning the toss, India put up 518-5 declared after which West Indies were bundled out for 248. Kuldeep claimed the crucial wickets of Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope before trapping Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves lbw. With another leg before of Jayden Seales, he completed a well-deserved five-fer.

Having made his red ball debut for India back in 2017, Kuldeep has so far featured in 15 Test matches. Following the conclusion of the Delhi Test against West Indies, we compare his stats with that of his mentor Shane Warne after the latter had also played 15 Test matches.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shane Warne - Who claimed wickets more wickets and had a better average after 15 Tests?

In 15 Tests, Kuldeep has picked up 68 wickets at an average of 21.69. Of his Test scalps, 21 have come in six matches against England at an average of 22.28. The spinner has also picked up 22 wickets in four Tests against West Indies, averaging 21.95 and nine wickets in two Tests against Australia at an average of 21.11.

After 15 Tests, Warne had 54 wickets at an average of 28.50. Of his scalps after 15 Tests, 23 came in four matches against England at an average of 25.39. He had also claimed 17 wickets in three matches against New Zealand at an average of 15.05 and 10 wickets in four Tests against West Indies, averaging 31.30.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shane Warne - Who picked up more five-fers after 15 Tests?

Kuldeep has picked up five five-fers in Test cricket so far. His best innings figures of 5-40 were registered in December 2022 against Bangladesh in Chattogram. As for his other five-wicket hauls, two have come against West Indies and one each against Australia and England.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Kuldeep Yadav 68 21.69 5-40 5 0 Shane Warne 54 28.50 7-52 1 0

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Shane Warne - bowling stats comparison after 15 Tests)

After 15 Tests, Warne had one five-wicket haul to his credit. His best at that stage was 7-52 against West Indies in Melbourne in December 1992. While he had a slow start to his Test career, Warne turned things around and went on to become, arguably, the greatest spinner of all time, finishing with 708 wickets from 145 Tests.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shane Warne - Who had a better record in wins after 15 Tests?

Kuldeep has featured in 12 Tests that India have won. In winning causes, he has picked up 60 wickets at an average of 20.11, with four five-fers to his name. He has three wickets in two Tests that India lost and five wickets in one Test that ended in a draw.

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Kuldeep Yadav 12 60 20.11 5-40 4 0 Shane Warne 7 35 22.88 7-52 1 0

(Kuldeep vs Warne - bowling stats comparison in wins after 15 Tests)

Of his first 15 Tests, Warne was part of seven matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he had claimed 35 wickets at an average of 22.88, with one five-fer. Further, he had seven wickets in three Tests that Australia lost (average 20.28) and 12 wickets in five Tests that ended in a draw (average 49.66).

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shane Warne - Who had a better away record after 15 Tests?

Of his 15 Tests, Kuldeep has played only four away from home. In away Tests, he has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 19.55, with two fers. On the other hand, in 11 home Tests, he has 50 wickets at an average of 22.46.

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Kuldeep Yadav 4 18 19.55 5-40 2 0 Shane Warne 9 43 23.20 4-8 0 0

(Kuldeep vs Warne - away bowling stats comparison after 15 Tests)

Of his first 15 Tests, Warne played nine away from home. In away Tests, he had claimed 43 wickets at an average of 23.20. In contrast, in six home Tests, the late Aussie legend had 11 wickets at an average of 49.18.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

