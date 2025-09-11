Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy - comparing their stats after 19 T20Is

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred for Team India with the ball in match number two of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The 30-year-old registered sensational figures of 4-7 from 2.1 overs as India thumped UAE by nine wickets, with 93 balls to spare, thus registering their fastest chase in T20Is in terms of overs.

Kuldeep claimed three wickets in one over, the ninth of the innings, as UAE crumbled to 50-5. Rahul Chopra (3) miscued an attempted big hit and was caught in the deep. Skipper Muhammad Waseem (19) was trapped lbw as he missed a sweep. Harshit Kaushik (2) was then cleaned up by a googly. Kuldeep had his fourth when he had Haider Ali (1) caught off another googly.

Kuldeep has featured in 41 T20Is so far and has claimed 73 wickets. In the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE, he was well supported by Varun Chakaravarthy, who picked up 1-4 in two overs. Chakaravarthy has featured in 19 T20Is so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Kuldeep at the same stage.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy - Who has more wickets and a better average after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Kuldeep had 37 wickets to his name at an average of 13.48. Of his scalps after 19 matches, eight came in four T20Is against Sri Lanka at an average of 14.50 and eight in four games against West Indies at an average of 15.50. The left-arm spinner had also claimed six scalps in five matches against Australia, averaging 21.33 and five wickets in two T20Is against England, averaging 11.60.

In 19 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 14.26. Of his 30-plus scalps, 14 have come in five matches against England at an average of 9.85 and 12 in four T20Is against South Africa at an average of 11.50. He has also claimed five wickets in three matches against Bangladesh, averaging 14.60.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy - Who has a better economy rate after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Kuldeep had an economy rate of 6.97. The 30-year-old had an economy rate of 6.40 in five innings against Australia and 7.25 in two innings against England. Further, he had an economy of 7.25 in four innings against Sri Lanka and 7.75 in four innings against West Indies.

In 19 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has an economy rate of 6.87. The Tamil Nadu spinner has an economy rate of 7.66 in five innings against England and 8.62 in four innings against South Africa. Further, he has an economy of 5.30 in three innings against Sri Lanka and 6.08 in three innings against Bangladesh.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy - Who has more four-fers after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Kuldeep had one four-fer and one five-fer to his name. The Uttar Pradesh spinner's best of 5-24 came against England in Manchester in July 2018. He was named Player of the Match as India won the game by eight wickets. Kuldeep also claimed 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) in June 2018. The Men in Blue won this contest by 76 runs.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 37 13.48 6.97 5-24 1 1 Varun Chakaravarthy 34 14.26 6.87 5-17 0 2

(Kuldeep vs Chakaravarthy - bowling stats comparison after 19 T20Is)

After 19 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has two five-wicket hauls to his credit. His best of 5-17 came against South Africa in Gqeberha in November 2024. The mystery spinner also picked up 5-24 against England in Rajkot in January 2025. Unfortunately for the bowler, both the brilliant efforts came in losses.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy - Who has a better record in wins after 19 T20Is?

Of his first 19 T20Is, Kuldeep featured in 13 matches that Team India won. In winning causes, he claimed 31 wickets at an average of 10.06 and an economy rate of 6.56, with one five-fer and one four-fer. In five games that India lost, he claimed five wickets at an average of 32.80.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 13 31 10.06 6.56 5-24 1 1 Varun Chakaravarthy 13 23 15.43 7.55 3-23 0 0

(Kuldeep vs Chakaravarthy - bowling stats comparison in wins after 19 T20Is)

Chakaravarthy has also featured in 13 T20Is that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 23 wickets at an average of 15.43 and an economy rate of 7.55, with a best of 3-23. In six matches that India have lost, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 11.81 and an economy rate of 5.53.

