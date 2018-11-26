Kuldeep, Zampa take giant leaps in latest ICC T20I rankings

Aadya Sharma 2.20K // 26 Nov 2018, 14:25 IST

Australia v India - T20

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Adam Zampa made an entry into the top-5 in the latest ICC T20I rankings, released after the end of the Australia-India T20I series. The latest update was characterized by a lot of movement in both the batting and bowling lists.

While chinaman bowler Kuldeep moved up by 20 places, leg-spinner Zampa saw himself jump 17 rungs to reach the third and fifth spot respectively in the bowlers' rankings.

Rashid Khan and Shadab Khan maintained their top-two spots in the rankings, while Imran Tahir experienced a three-spot drop to ninth. Interestingly, barring Faheem Ashraf at seven, the top-10 contains only spinners.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who did not get a game in the series and was replaced by Krunal Pandya, slipped seven places to joint 11th, while Australia pacer Billy Stanlake, who got injured and was replaced by Mitchell Starc, went down by five spots to 14th.

In the batting charts, Babar Azam retained his top spot, with Colin Munro, Aaron Finch, Fakhar Zaman, Glenn Maxwell, and Martin Guptill gaining a point each. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the only two Indians in the top-10, slipped two places each to sixth and ninth respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan, who won the Man of the Series award, moved up by five places to 11th, while Virat Kohli, who led the side to a win with a clinical batting performance in the final game, stayed put on 14th.

Here are the top-10 rankings:

Batting rankings

#1 Babar Azam

#2 Colin Munro

#3 Aaron Finch

#4 Fakhar Zaman

#5 Glenn Maxwell

#6 KL Rahul

#7 Martin Guptill

#8 Alex Hales

#9 Rohit Sharma

#10 Jason Roy

Bowling rankings

#1 Rashid Khan

#2 Shadab Khan

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

#4 Adil Rashid

#5 Adam Zampa

#6 Ish Sodhi

#7 Faheem Ashraf

#8 Imad Wasim

#9 Imran Tahir

#10 Shakib Al Hasan