Kumar Dharmasena picks his all-time XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
241   //    11 Sep 2018, 09:05 IST

Image result for Kumar Dharmasena

Kumar Dharmasena has played for Sri Lanka from 1993 until 2004. He was a part of the winning squad of 1996 Cricket World Cup. His first match as an umpire was between India and Sri Lanka in 2009. He was appointed to the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2011 after umpiring at the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Let 's find out his greatest XI of all time.

Top order

Image result for matthew hayden

#1 Matthew Hayden

'Haydos' is an evident choice for every Test XI. Matthew Hayden was one of the most feared openers of his generation. He scored 8625 runs in Tests with the highest score of 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003 at Perth. He was in the winning squads of 2003 and 2007 ICC World Cup. He is the ambassador of the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation.

#2 Sanath Jayasuriya

Image result for Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya is one of the greatest all-rounders Sri Lanka has ever produced. He is the only player to score 12000+ runs and pick up 300+ wickets in ODIs. He was the Man of the Tournament in the 1996 Cricket World Cup. He scored 6973 runs in Tests with the highest score of 340 against India in 1997 at Colombo. He has more wickets than Shane Warne in ODIs.

#3 Ricky Ponting (C)

Image result for Ricky Ponting

'Punter' has led his team to two World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007. Ricky Ponting is one of the greatest batsmen in history and one of the best captains from Australia. He is the highest run scorer in Tests for Australia. He scored 13378 runs in his Test career. He was appointed as the head coach of Delhi Daredevils for IPL 2018 and was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame this year as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Jacques Kallis Greatest Cricketers of All Time Leisure Reading
