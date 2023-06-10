Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ninth edition of the Kwibuka T20 Tournament is all set to kick off in Rwanda on June 10. Between June 10 and June 17, a total of 22 matches will be played. It will be a double round-robin format where five teams, Rwanda, Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda will be competing.

The tournament will primarily be conducted across two venues in Kigali - Gahanga International Cricket Stadium & IPRC Cricket Ground.

Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times as per IST)

Match 1 - Saturday, June 10, 12:45 PM: Kenya v Uganda

Match 2 - Saturday, June 10, 1:15 PM: Botswana v Rwanda

Match 3 - Saturday, June 10, 4:45 PM: Botswana v Uganda

Match 4 - Saturday, June 10, 5:15 PM: Rwanda v Nigeria

Match 5 - Sunday, June 11, 12:45 PM: Rwanda v Kenya

Match 6 - Sunday, June 11, 1:15 PM: Botswana v Nigeria

Match 7 - Sunday, June 11, 4:45 PM: Uganda v Rwanda

Match 8 - Sunday, June 11, 5:15 PM: Nigeria v Kenya

Match 9 - Monday, June 12, 1:15 PM: Uganda v Nigeria

Match 10 - Monday, June 12, 5:15 PM: Kenya V Botswana

Match 11 - Wednesday, June 14,12:45 PM: Botswana v Uganda

Match 12 - Wednesday, June 14, 1:15 PM: Kenya v Nigeria

Match 13 - Wednesday, June 14, 4:45 PM: Kenya v Uganda

Match 14 - Wednesday, June 14, 5:15 PM: Rwanda v Nigeria

Match 15 - Thursday, June 15, 12:45 PM: Rwanda v Uganda

Match 16 - Thursday, June 15, 1:15 PM: Botswana v Kenya

Match 17 - Thursday, June 15, 4:45 PM: Rwanda v Kenya

Match 18 - Thursday, June 15, 5:15 PM: Botswana v Nigeria

Match 19 - Friday, June 16, 1:15 PM: Rwanda v Botswana

Match 20 - Friday, June 16, 5:15 PM: Nigeria v Uganda

Match 21 - Saturday, June 17, 1:15 PM: Playoff

Match 22 - Saturday, June 17, 5:15 PM: Final

Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All matches can be viewed on the Fancode app and website. You will need to get the match pass for all the live matches.

Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Full Squads

Botswana

Laura Mophakedi (c, wk), Mercy Dipogiso, Onneile Keitsemang, Oratile Kgeresi, Pako Mapotsane, Goabilwe Matome, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Merapelo Phiase, Florence Samanyika, Goitseone Setshwane, Tuelo Shadrack

Kenya

Esther Wachira ©, Melvin Khagoitsa, Queentor Abel, Judith Ajiambo, Lavendah Idambo, Marion Juma, Charity Muthoni (wk), Mary Mwangi, Lynz Nabwire, Monicah Ndhambi, Flavia Odhiambo, Kelvia Ogola, Venasa Ooko, Ann Wanjira

Nigeria

Blessing Etim ©, Favour Eseigbe, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Omonye Asika, Sarah Etim, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Agatha Obulor, Oseyende Omonkhobio, Lucky Piety, Rachael Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday

Rwanda

Marie Bimenyimana ©, Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Rosine Irera, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belise Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Clarisse Uwase, Geovanis Uwase (wk), Merveille Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Margueritte Vumiliya

Uganda

Concy Aweko ©, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Lona Anyait, Evelyn Anyipo, Malisa Ariokot, Kevin Awino (wk), Mohammed Jimia, Phiona Kulume, Patricia Malemikia, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephani Nampiina

