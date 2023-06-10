Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ninth edition of the Kwibuka T20 Tournament is all set to kick off in Rwanda on June 10. Between June 10 and June 17, a total of 22 matches will be played. It will be a double round-robin format where five teams, Rwanda, Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda will be competing.
The tournament will primarily be conducted across two venues in Kigali - Gahanga International Cricket Stadium & IPRC Cricket Ground.
Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times as per IST)
Match 1 - Saturday, June 10, 12:45 PM: Kenya v Uganda
Match 2 - Saturday, June 10, 1:15 PM: Botswana v Rwanda
Match 3 - Saturday, June 10, 4:45 PM: Botswana v Uganda
Match 4 - Saturday, June 10, 5:15 PM: Rwanda v Nigeria
Match 5 - Sunday, June 11, 12:45 PM: Rwanda v Kenya
Match 6 - Sunday, June 11, 1:15 PM: Botswana v Nigeria
Match 7 - Sunday, June 11, 4:45 PM: Uganda v Rwanda
Match 8 - Sunday, June 11, 5:15 PM: Nigeria v Kenya
Match 9 - Monday, June 12, 1:15 PM: Uganda v Nigeria
Match 10 - Monday, June 12, 5:15 PM: Kenya V Botswana
Match 11 - Wednesday, June 14,12:45 PM: Botswana v Uganda
Match 12 - Wednesday, June 14, 1:15 PM: Kenya v Nigeria
Match 13 - Wednesday, June 14, 4:45 PM: Kenya v Uganda
Match 14 - Wednesday, June 14, 5:15 PM: Rwanda v Nigeria
Match 15 - Thursday, June 15, 12:45 PM: Rwanda v Uganda
Match 16 - Thursday, June 15, 1:15 PM: Botswana v Kenya
Match 17 - Thursday, June 15, 4:45 PM: Rwanda v Kenya
Match 18 - Thursday, June 15, 5:15 PM: Botswana v Nigeria
Match 19 - Friday, June 16, 1:15 PM: Rwanda v Botswana
Match 20 - Friday, June 16, 5:15 PM: Nigeria v Uganda
Match 21 - Saturday, June 17, 1:15 PM: Playoff
Match 22 - Saturday, June 17, 5:15 PM: Final
Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Live-Streaming Details
All matches can be viewed on the Fancode app and website. You will need to get the match pass for all the live matches.
Kwibuka Women's T20I 2023: Full Squads
Botswana
Laura Mophakedi (c, wk), Mercy Dipogiso, Onneile Keitsemang, Oratile Kgeresi, Pako Mapotsane, Goabilwe Matome, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Merapelo Phiase, Florence Samanyika, Goitseone Setshwane, Tuelo Shadrack
Kenya
Esther Wachira ©, Melvin Khagoitsa, Queentor Abel, Judith Ajiambo, Lavendah Idambo, Marion Juma, Charity Muthoni (wk), Mary Mwangi, Lynz Nabwire, Monicah Ndhambi, Flavia Odhiambo, Kelvia Ogola, Venasa Ooko, Ann Wanjira
Nigeria
Blessing Etim ©, Favour Eseigbe, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Omonye Asika, Sarah Etim, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Agatha Obulor, Oseyende Omonkhobio, Lucky Piety, Rachael Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday
Rwanda
Marie Bimenyimana ©, Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Rosine Irera, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belise Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Clarisse Uwase, Geovanis Uwase (wk), Merveille Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Margueritte Vumiliya
Uganda
Concy Aweko ©, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Lona Anyait, Evelyn Anyipo, Malisa Ariokot, Kevin Awino (wk), Mohammed Jimia, Phiona Kulume, Patricia Malemikia, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephani Nampiina
