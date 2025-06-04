Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 11th edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament is all set to kick off on June 3 and run until June 14. Gahanga International Cricket Stadium and Gahanga B Ground will host all the games.

Nine teams - Brazil, Cameroon, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe High Performance (HPC) will take part in the competition.

All teams are slated to play eight games in the league stage. Then, the top four teams will contest the semifinals, with the winners of those games locking horns in the final. Meanwhile, the losers of the semifinals will clash for a third-place playoff game.

Since the first edition in 2014, Kenya have won the most titles (4), followed by Uganda (3).

The last edition in 2024 witnessed the participation of eight teams. Uganda topped the league stage with wins in all games. Cameroon finished last in the points table, losing all matches.

In the final, Zimbabwe A restricted Uganda Women to 80/8 in 20 overs. However, the Uganda bowling unit produced impressive performances to bundle out Zimbabwe A for 78 and won by two runs.

Kelis Ndholvu was the top scorer with 295 runs in eight innings. Meanwhile, Lillian Udeh was the most successful bowler with 18 wickets.

Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, June 3

Match 1 - Rwanda Women vs. Cameroon Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 2 - Nigeria Women vs. Zimbabwe HPC Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 3 - Tanzania Women vs. Sierra Leone Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 4 - Malawi Women vs. Brazil Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 5 - Sierra Leone Women vs. Rwanda Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 6 - Cameroon Women vs. Uganda Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 7 - Brazil Women vs. Nigeria Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Malawi Women vs. Tanzania Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Thursday, June 5

Match 9 - Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe HPC Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 10 - Cameroon Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 11 - Rwanda Women vs Malawi Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 12 - Nigeria Women vs Tanzania Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 13 - Brazil Women vs Zimbabwe HPC Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 14 - Sierra Leone Women vs Uganda Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 15 - Malawi Women vs Cameroon Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 16 - Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Saturday, June 7

Match 17 - Uganda Women vs Brazil Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 18 - Sierra Leone Women vs Malawi Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 19 - Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Tanzania Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 20 - Cameroon Women vs Nigeria Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 21 - Malawi Women vs Uganda Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 22 - Tanzania Women vs Brazil Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 23 - Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 05:00 PM

Match 24 - Rwanda Women vs Zimbabwe HPC Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 25 - Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 26 - Nigeria Women vs Malawi Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 27 - Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Cameroon Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 28 - Brazil Women vs Rwanda Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 29 - Nigeria Women vs Uganda Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 30 - Rwanda Women vs Tanzania Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 31 - Cameroon Women vs Brazil Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 32 - Zimbabwe HPC Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 33 - Tanzania Women vs Cameroon Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

Match 34 - Uganda Women vs Rwanda Women, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Match 35 - Malawi Women vs Zimbabwe HPC Women, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Match 36 - Brazil Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Gahanga B Ground, 5:15 PM

Thursday, June 13

1st Semi-final - TBC vs TBC, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 1:00 PM

2nd Semi-final - TBC vs TBC, Gahanga B Ground, 1:15 PM

Friday, June 14

3/4 place playoff - TBC vs TBC, Gahanga B Ground, 1:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:00 PM

Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

Viewers can hop on to the FanCode app and website to enjoy the live action of the Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament 2025.

Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Uganda Women

Prosscovia Alako, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Amuge, Teddy Oyella, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Tino, Sarah Walaza

Tanzania Women

Getrude Mushi, Hudaa Omary, Neema Pius, Saum Mtae, Fatuma Kibasu, Perice Kamunya, Tabu Omary, Shufaa Mohamedi, Linda Massawe, Saumu Hussein, Agnes Qwele, Jenipher Kimaro, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Sophia Jerome, Nasra Saidi, Sheila Kizito

Nigeria Women

Esther Sandy, Adeshola Adekunle, Favour Eseigbe, Omosigho Eguakun, Peace Usen, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Anointed Akhigbe, Lilian Ude, Sarah Etim, Rachael Samson, Salome Sunday, Christabel Chukwuonye, Abigail Igbobie, Muhibat K Amusa

Sierra Leone Women

Celina Bull, Marie Turay, Emma Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Jane Newland, Fatmata Parkinson, Patricia Pratt, Linda Bull, Alice Fillie, Hussainatu Sawanneh, Aminata Kamara, Fatu Conteh, Ann Kamara

Malawi Women

Alinafe Alfonso, Febbe Malefula, Sophina Chinawa, Triphonia Luka, Christina Bwanali, Esther Richard, Lidia Dimba, Sugeni Kananji, Tadala Mpandakwaya, Praise Maziya, Euless Chilarile, Eva Kabwere, Ketrina Chingaipe, Lucy Malino

Brazil Women

Ana Clara Sabino, Camille Vitoria, Laura De Silva, Maria Silva, Roberta Avery, Giulia Ribeiro, Nicole Monteiro, Evelyn Muller, Lindsay Boas, Mayara dos Santos, Carolina Nascimento, Lara Moises, Maria Ribeiro, Marianne Artur

Cameroon Women

Brenda Waluma, Cathy Mbelel, Elsa Garcia Souna, Marguerite Bessala, Sonita Akenji, Bernadette Mbida, Jeanne Ngono, Marie Eliane Atsagou, Olive Ranedoumoun, Madaleine Sissako, Michelle Ekani, Clemence Manidom, Edwige Guehoada, Maeva Douma

Rwanda Women

Clarisse Uwase, Geovanis Uwase, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Belise Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Georgette Ingabire, Merveille Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Alice Ikuzwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Rosette Shimwamana, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana.

Zimbabwe HPC Women

Kelly Ndiraya, Natasha Mtomba, Nyasha Gwanzura, Cathrine Chitombo, Christabel Chatonzwa, Loryn Phiri, Michelle Mavunga, Chiedza Dhururu, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nokutenda Makaniwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Passionate Munorwei, Salem Museka.

