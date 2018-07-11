Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
"Kya Mai Pagal Hu Yaha Pe, 300 ODI khela", says MS Dhoni to Kuldeep Yadav

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Humor
2.73K   //    11 Jul 2018, 11:39 IST

Image result for ms dhoni kuldeep yadav hd images

MS Dhoni is probably one of the calmest cricketers ever in the history of cricket. Well, sometimes even they lose their cool. 

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal recently attended a show named 'What The Duck' hosted by Vikram Sathaye. At the show, Kuldeep and Chahal talked about their cricketing journey, their debut experience and much more. 

When Vikram Sathaye, the host, asked Kuldeep about his bowling experiences with MS behind the stumps, the chinaman recalled a funny incident. India's spin twins also revealed how MS assists them during the game. They said that Dhoni does half of their work from behind the wicket.


MS Dhoni got angry

It was a T20I match between India and Srilanka at Indore, where the Indian team had posted 260 runs on the board and the Srilankan batsmen were also playing freely without any fuss. Kuldeep revealed how hard the Srilankan batsmen were going at him and even the mistimed shots were traveling out of the boundary. 

Amidst all of these, Kuldeep was in constant contact with Dhoni who was advising Kuldeep to keep it away from the batsman. At one point, the batsman reverse swept Kuldeep, and the ball quickly went past the boundary. As a result, Dhoni walked to Kuldeep to make a few changes in the field. He asked Kuldeep to push the fielder from covers to deep covers and bring the point fielder up. However, a confused Kuldeep said that he was okay with the field. It was then Dhoni got annoyed and yelled at Kuldeep, "Kya mai pagal hu yaha pe mai 300 ODI khela hu (Am I mad here? I have played 300 ODI matches)."

However, Kuldeep didn't have to wait for long as the moment he made those field changes, he got a wicket and then Dhoni walked up to him said, "Yehi ke raha tha mai, Yehi keh rha tha mai... (That's what I was talking about)."


Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket MS Dhoni Kuldeep Yadav
