Kyle Jamieson sends Prithvi Shaw's stumps flying in second India A vs New Zealand A unofficial ODI [Watch]

24 Jan 2020, 15:39 IST

Young Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw had a horrible outing in the second unofficial ODI between New Zealand A and India A at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The youngster was dismissed for just two runs, courtesy speedster Kyle Jamieson's exceptional delivery.

The incident happened on the second ball of the very first over of the India A innings. A length delivery by Jamieson seamed a bit after pitching and poor foot movement by Shaw led to the stumps going for a ride. Watch how it happened:

Ever since his return from the doping ban, the young batsman has been in fine form. He scored a 100-ball 150 against New Zealand XI in the first warm-up game and before that, stormed to a 202 in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda.

Shaw will be a part of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, replacing Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out for ten weeks due to an elbow injury. Rated very highly by experts, the youngster has a century and a fifty for India in the two Tests he has played in.

It will be interesting to see whether he can carry his recent form in the upcoming series against the Kiwis.