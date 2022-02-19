LAH vs ISL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United (ISL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will cross swords in the 27th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday, February 19. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

United, led by Shadab Khan, are in a bit of trouble with two game left in the league stage. They are fourth in the points table with eight points from as many games. Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators are breathing down their necks.

The fact that they lost Paul Stirling and Alex Hales for varying reasons hasn't helped their cause. They are coming off a ten-run loss against Peshawar Zalmi. After batting first, the Zalmi racked up a massive score of 206.

Mohammad Haris came to the party, and notched a 32-ball knock of 70 with the help of seven fours and five sixes. Yasir Khan and Shoaib Malik also made handy scores in the 30s. United, in response, managed only 196-7.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a thunderous start with a 19-ball 46 before Salman Irshad removed him. After that, Azam Khan took charge, smashed 85 off 45, but his valiant effort wasn't enough to take United over the finish line.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, are second in the points table with five wins from eight games. However, they have quite a bit of work to do if they are to qualify for the playoffs. On Friday, February 18, Babar Azam's Karachi Kings beat them by 22 runs.

After batting first, the Kings scored 149 in 19.5 overs. Captain Azam top-scored for them with a 32-ball knock of 39, laced with five fours. Qasim Akram and Lewis Gregory made useful scores in the 20s.

The Qalandars, in response, fell short in their run chase. Mohammad Hafeez and David Wiese scored in their 30s, but their efforts went in vain.

Will the United (ISL) beat the Qalandars (LAH)?

Lahore Qalandars in their practice session for PSL 2022. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Qalandars have done exceedingly well while defending targets. Their bowlers are in jaw-dropping form. It won't be easy for United to chase down targets. The team batting first should be able to get over the line.

Prediction: The team batting first to win.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Qalandars beat the United? Yes No 3 votes so far