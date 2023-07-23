LAKR vs SEO Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) and the Seattle Orcas (SEO) are set to lock horns in the 12th match of the MLC 2023 on Sunday, July 23. The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host the encounter.

Led by Wayne Parnell, the Orcas have already made their way through to the playoffs. Having won all three of their matches, they are placed on top of the points table with six points and a net run rate of +1.254. But they still have incentives to gain from their next two matches.

The Seattle Orcas are yet to cement their place in the top two, but a win in their next two games will help them achieve the same. They defeated Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings by eight wickets in their previous game.

After being asked to chase down a target of 128, the Orcas romped home with four overs left in their innings. Wayne Parnell won the Player of the Match, returning with 5/20 in his quota of four overs.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the competition. Having lost four matches in the championship, Sunil Narine and Co. have flattered to deceive big time.

They lost to the Washington Freedom by six wickets in their previous game. Andre Russell scored 70 runs off 37 balls, but his efforts went in vain.

MLC 2023, LAKR vs SEO Prediction: Can the Knight Riders beat the Orcas?

The Seattle Orcas will go into the match as favorites. The Orcas and the Knight Riders have had contrasting fortunes in the championship. The Orcas will be looking to carry their winning momentum. LAKR will be aiming to salvage some pride and bow out on a positive note.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win this MLC 2023 match.

