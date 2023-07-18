LAKR vs SFU Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) and San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) are set to face each other in Match No.8 of MLC 2023 on Tuesday, July 18 (Wednesday, July 19 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas will host the encounter.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have had a campaign to forget so far. They are sitting at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.350, having lost both their matches. After losing their opener to Faf du Plessis’s Texas Super Kings by 69 runs, LAKR lost to MI New York by 105 runs.

In their second match of the season, the Knight Riders’ bowlers restricted MI New York to 155 runs in their 20 overs after being asked to field first. Ali Khan, Corne Dry and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets apiece. Skipper Narine could not make a breakthrough, but gave away only 15 runs in four overs.

However, the Knight Riders collapsed miserably in the run-chase and were bowled out for 50 runs in just 13.5 overs. Barring Unmukt Chand, who scored 26, none of their batters got into double digits.

The Unicorns, led by Aaron Finch, began their campaign with a 22-run win over Kieron Pollard’s MI New York. However, they lost to Wayne Parnell’s Seattle Orcas by 35 runs in their most recent encounter. After being asked to chase 178, the Unicorns were bowled out for 142 in 17.5 overs.

MLC 2023, LAKR vs SFU Prediction: Can the LA Knight Riders beat the San Francisco Unicorns?

The Knight Riders have bowled reasonably well in their two matches, but their batting has been completely out of sorts. The Unicorns will also be looking to make amends after losing their previous game. Finch’s men will fancy their chances against the Knights, who will be desperate to get off the bottom of the table.

Prediction: San Francisco Unicorns to win this MLC 2023 match.

