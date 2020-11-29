Two in-form teams are going to clash in the fifth match of LPL 2020. Currently, Dambulla Viiking are in second place in the LPL points table, whereas Jaffna Stallions sit in third position.

Both the teams have two points in their kitty, but Dambulla Viiking's net run rate is marginally better than that of Jaffna Stallions. Whoever wins the upcoming match on Monday will have a chance to go to the top.

The venue for this match will be the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium at Hambantota. In LPL 2020, 196 has been the average first innings total so far.

There could be a high-scoring thriller on the cards as all the three matches played here have produced big totals so far. Both the Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers scored 219 in the opening match of LPL 2020, which is the highest T20 score at this venue.

Pressure on the Kandy Tuskers. Udana to bowl for the Kings! #CKvKT https://t.co/BXKjOeH8g1 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 26, 2020

Both the teams will want to continue their winning momentum in this match. The batting department of Dambulla Vikiing looks very balanced with multiple impact players. All their top five batsmen have also played international level cricket.

Their middle order comprises seasoned campaigners Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, and Dasun Shanaka, who have the experience of playing T20 cricket around the world.

In their previous match, Shanaka led his team from the front by playing a belligerent knock of 73 (in 37 balls). Samit Patel also hit a precious half-century and built a match-winning partnership with his skipper. The duo will look to continue their good form in the middle order.

Dambulla Vikiing might have to make one change to their playing XI. Their opener, Oshada Fernando, was injured while batting in the previous match and did not return to the field again.

Ireland's attacking opening batsmen, Paul Stirling, might replace Fernando in the playing XI of Dambulla Vikiing. Stirling has a high score of 95 and possesses a strike rate of 139.28 in T20I cricket. Their bowling attack will mostly remain unchanged.

Avishka Fernando @Avishka28 takes @jaffnalpl takes home with a solid 92* runs from 63 balls 🏏🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/HJP8QFVChv — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) November 27, 2020

Coming to Jaffna Stallions, their batting line-up also contains multiple players with international cricket experience. Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Minod Bhanuka, and Thisara Perera have represented Sri Lanka already.

Shoaib Malik is a seasoned veteran with tons of experience under his belt in T20 cricket. Their batting line-up looks sorted so ideally, they wouldn't need to make any changes in this department.

They will hope for Avishka Fernando to continue his good form with the bat and pile up more runs in the upcoming matches.

In the bowling department, international star Kyle Abbott had an off day as he gave way 44 runs in his four overs quota. The team management might consider replacing him with Suranga Lakmal.

But Abbott is a quality bowler with international cricket experience, so he will mostly get another chance in the upcoming match.

Dambulla Viiking's Ideal XI: Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka(c), Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Sudeep Tyagi

Jaffna Stallions' ideal XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores(wk), Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando