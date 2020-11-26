Lanka Premier League 2020: Irfan Pathan T20 Records & Stats

There is a buzz in India surrounding the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, and understandably so. Star all-rounder Irfan Pathan will be back in action in the opening fixture between the Colombo Kings and the Kandy Tuskers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Irfan Pathan is one among four former Indian players playing in LPL 2020, and three of them feature in the opening game of the tournament. While Pathan and World Cup-winning fast bowler Munaf Patel will pair up for the Tuskers, another speedster Manpreet Gony will be running in for the Kings.

The fourth Indian on the roster is another former Indian pacer in Sudeep Tyagi, whom Irfan Pathan will be up against in the Kandy-based franchise’s second league match against the Dambulla Viiking. Apart from them, wicketkeeper-batsman Manvinder Bisla was picked up by the Colombo Kings, but he opted out for personal reasons.

Although Irfan Pathan last played for India in October 2012, he has been a part of the T20 circuit in the IPL and played for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series as recently as in March this year. The Baroda all-rounder will now look to make it big in LPL 2020.

We now take a look at how Irfan Pathan has fared in the shortest format over the years.

Irfan Pathan batting numbers in T20 cricket

Matches played: 77

Innings batted: 139

Not outs: 53

Runs: 1966

Highest score: 65*

Average: 22.86

Balls faced: 1567

Strike-rate: 125.46

Fifties: 2

Hundreds: 0

Boundaries hit: 144

Sixes hit: 70

Caught out: 44

Irfan Pathan bowling numbers in T20 cricket

Innings bowled: 172

Balls bowled: 3583

Wickets taken: 173

Runs conceded: 4529

Best bowling figures: 5 for 13

Average: 26.17

Economy rate: 7.58

Strike-rate: 20.7

4-wicket hauls: 2

5-wicket hauls: 1