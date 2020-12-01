Jaffna Stallions are high on confidence after winning their first two matches convincingly. They now occupy the first position in the points table with a high net run rate(+1.800).

In their previous match on Monday, Jaffna Stallions defeated Dambulla thanks to a superlative batting effort by skipper Thisara Perera.

The Dambulla Viiking bowlers dominated the first part of the match as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. In the 8th over, Jaffna Stallions were struggling at 64-5 when their captain strode to the crease. Perera single-handedly changed the complexion of the game to put his team in the driver's spot.

He attacked the bowlers and scripted an outstanding comeback for his team. The state of the match changed drastically in the second half of the first innings due to Perera's counter-attacking innings. The skipper missed a well deserved century by just three runs as he remained unbeaten on 97*. Perera's 44-ball knock included 8 fours and 7 sixes. Stallions won the match comfortably by 66 runs at the end.

Jaffna Stallions will now face Kandy Tuskers in their next match on 1st December. This game will be the second contest of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

They're unlikely to make many changes to their playing XI as no one likes to change winning combinations. Their bowling attack looks settled and balanced. Former South African pacer Kyle Abbott will have to wait for an opportunity in the playing XI as his replacement Usman Shinwari bowled brilliantly to pick up three wickets while conceding just 16 runs.

On the batting front, their wicket-keeper Tom Moores has failed in both the matches at the top order. The team might replace him with the swashbuckling West Indies batsmen Johnson Charles. The 2012 T20 World Cup-winning player Johnson Charles is capable of scoring runs at a brisk pace. He can become an X-factor player for Jaffna Stallions in the upcoming matches.

Jaffna Stallions' ideal XI: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Duanne Olivier, Usman Shinwari, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando

Kandy Tuskers Ideal XI

Currently, Kandy Tuskers are in third place on the points table. In the three matches they've played until now, Kandy Tuskers have lost two and won one. Yesterday, they faced the Galle Gladiators and emerged victorious.

The Tuskers batted first and made 196-5 in their 20 overs quota. Zimbabwe batsmen Brendan Taylor starred with the bat as he scored an unbeaten half-century 51*(in 35 balls). Kusal Mendis (49 off 30 balls) also played a decent knock.

The Tuskers won the match easily by 25 runs in the end due to a collective effort by their bowlers. Asela Gunaratne bowled a wicket maiden in the second innings, a rare feat in T20 cricket. Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel ended the match with figures 1-35 in 3 overs.

Joins the team, joins the party! 🔥@BrendanTaylor86 gets to his first half century in his first game for Kandy Tuskers in the LPL T20. Welcome home Brendan! 🐘#KTvsGG #KandyTuskers #TuskersInCharge #LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/pLrPK6htL4 — Kandy Tuskers (@KandyLPL) November 30, 2020

Kandy Tuskers won't be looking to change their winning combination for the next match. They will most likely remain unchanged when they face the Jaffna Stallions.

Kandy Tuskers Ideal XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Munaf Patel