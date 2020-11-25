The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will get underway on Thursday evening with a match between the Colombo Kings and the Kandy Tuskers. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers had to allot all LPL 2020 matches to the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

This stadium has a seating capacity of 35,000, but LPL 2020 fixtures will take place behind closed doors. On most days in this competition, fans will witness two games. The afternoon matches will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening fixtures have a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

As noted in IPL 2020, the wicket will slow down as the tournament progresses. There will be a few high-scoring encounters in the initial phase of LPL 2020, and the average score will reduce as the business end of the competition approaches.

The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota has played host to some high-profile matches. The venue was used for a few World Cup matches in the previous decade.

Here are some vital stats and numbers that you need to know from the previous T20I games played in Hambantota.

A look at Hambantota T20I records before LPL 2020 begins

Stadium Name: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

City: Hambantota

T20I Matches Played: 7

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 5

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 2

Highest Individual Score: 85 - Faf du Plessis vs Sri Lanka, 2013

Best Bowling Figures: 6/8 - Ajantha Mendis vs Zimbabwe, 2012

Highest Team Score: 182/4 - Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2012

Lowest Team Score: 95 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2012

Highest Successful Run Chase: 164/4 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2014

Average Run Rate: 6.84

Average 1st Innings Score: 131