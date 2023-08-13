Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 17, Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Jaffna Kings and Galle Titans will lock horns in Match No. 17 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 13. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, are in a tricky situation going into their last league game. They are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.184 thanks to wins in three out of seven matches. A victory may help them finish in the top two while a defeat will put them in danger of getting knocked out of the competition. The Kings will go into the match on the back of an eight-run loss to B-Love Kandy.

The Titans, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.778. A victory in the next game will help them strengthen their chances of going through to the next round However, a loss would mean that their last league match against Niroshan Dickwella’s Colombo Strikers would be a knockout. The Titans are currently on a four-match losing streak after once being on top of the table.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans, Match 17, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 13, 2023, Sunday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a sporting one thus far. Batters and bowlers have had an equal say in most matches.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the match, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Chris Lynn, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Charith Asalanka, David Miller, Shoaib Malik, Nishan Madushka (wk), Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara

Galle Titans

Shevon Daniel, Litton Das, Sohan de Livera (wk), Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Richard Ngarava

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Match Prediction

The Titans have lost four matches in a row and it would be very tough for them to beat the Kings, who will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

