Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings, Match 11

The Jaffna Kings, on Monday, August 7, lost to Dambulla Aura by nine runs in Match No.11 of the LPL 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium. Having lost three out of their last four matches, the Kings are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.144.

The Aura, on the other hand, moved to the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of 0.364 thanks to wins in three out of five matches. Earlier in the day, Colombo Strikers beat the Galle Titans by seven wickets after Babar Azam scored his 10th T20 hundred.

Shoaib Malik’s effort in vain as Kings lose to Aura in LPL 2023 match

Shoaib Malik was the standout player for the Kings, but to no avail. Playing his first match of LPL 2023, the veteran finished with figures of 4-0-13-2. He picked up the crucial wickets of Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva as the Kings restricted the Aura to 134.

In the run-chase, Malik got no assistance from his teammates whatsoever. He batted until the very end and scored 74 runs off 53 balls with the help of five fours and six sixes.

With 34 runs needed off the last over, Malik hit Noor Ahmed for three sixes and a four. But Malik was fighting a lost cause as he did not get any support from the other batters.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for the Aura after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-20-3. Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad and Hayden Kerr got one scalp apiece.