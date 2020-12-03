Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers: Who will win today's LPL 2020 match?

Third-placed Dambulla Viiking take on fourth-placed Kandy Tuskers in match number 10 of LPL 2020 at Hambantota on Thursday. While the Dambulla Viiking have two wins and a loss from three games, the Kandy Tuskers are precariously placed with two defeats and only one win from three matches.

The Dambulla Viiking go into Thursday’s clash having registered a sublime 28-run victory over the Colombo Kings in their previous encounter. The Kandy Tuskers, in contrast, were handed a 54-run hammering by the Jaffna Stallions in their last match.

The last time the Dambulla Viiking and the Kandy Tuskers came up against each other, the former clinched a four-run victory via the D/L Method in a rain-shortened encounter.

Form Guide: Dambulla Viiking

Samit Patel

Dasun Shanaka has led from the front for the Dambulla Viiking, and has two fifties to his name in three LPL 2020 games. He kicked-off the tournament with 73 against the Kandy Tuskers and scored a handy 56 against the Colombo Kings. The Dambulla Viiking would be keen for their skipper to carry on his good run.

Experienced all-rounder Samit Patel has been doing a credible job for the franchise with both the bat and ball. Against the Colombo Kings, he contributed a crucial 30 with the bat and then chipped in with the key scalp of Dinesh Chandimal. The left-arm spinner finished with impressive figures of 2 for 30.

In fact, the bowling attack succeeded as a combined unit versus the Colombo Kings. Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali and Pulina Tharanga all claimed two wickets each.

It is the top three in the batting order that is an issue for the Dambulla Viiking - they have tried different combinations, but nothing has worked so far.

Advertisement

Form Guide: Kandy Tuskers

Brendan Taylor

The Kandy Tuskers succumbed to their third defeat in four matches against table-toppers Jaffna Stallions. They had the Jaffna Stallions on the mat at 49 for 4, but allowed them to recover courtesy of an incredible partnership between Thisara Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva.

The Kandy Tuskers’ bowling suffered under the onslaught. Nuwan Pradeep proved to be particularly expensive. Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who has been in the news for his confrontation with Shahid Afridi, went for 44 although he claimed three wickets. Asela Gunaratne was the most impressive of all bowlers with 2 for 20.

In the batting department, the addition of Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor has bolstered an already talented lineup. Rahmanullah Gurbaz will have to improve his shot selection, while skipper Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis will have to perform better given their experience and prowess.

Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers: Match Prediction

On form, the Dambulla Viiking definitely hold the edge.

Advertisement

Shanaka will be crucial to the team’s chances, as will Samit Patel. In the bowling department, the Dambulla Viiking have an advantage again, with the likes of Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali and Pulina Tharanga in form.

For the Kandy Tuskers to do well, skipper Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis will have to provide better support to Taylor. They will also need to put in an improved bowling effort against a spirited Viiking side.

Predicted to win: Dambulla Viiking