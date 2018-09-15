Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 best bowling performances of Lasith Malinga's ODI career

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
126   //    15 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST

England v Sri Lanka - 4th ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Lasith Malinga is one of the most feared bowlers of all-time

Lasith Malinga is one of the most feared bowlers of all-time. With his unorthodox bowling action, he can bowl yorkers at will and is one of the greatest limited-overs bowlers of all-time. Though he has been plagued by injuries, he is still one of the most important bowlers for Sri Lanka whenever he is healthy.

Malinga has featured in 204 ODIs for Sri Lanka and claimed 301 scalps with a bowling average of 28.92. He has 16 4-wicket hauls to his name and is the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to pick up 300 wickets in ODIs.

As Malinga looks to show his greatness in Asia Cup 2018, we look at 5 of the best bowling performances in his ODI career.

#5 5/52 vs Pakistan, 2014

Sr
Malinga delivers to win the game for Sri Lanka

2014 Asia Cup was hosted by Bangladesh. In the first ODI of the tournament, Pakistan were up against Sri Lanka. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka chose to bat first. Thirimanne scored a brilliant century to lift them to 296.

When Pakistan came out to chase it down, Malinga ripped through the middle and lower-middle order to give a memorable win for Sri Lanka. Malinga got the very crucial wickets of skipper Misbah-Ul-Haq and Afridi to take the game away from Pakistan.

Sri Lanka started the series with a huge win, Malinga was awarded the Man of the Match for his 5/52. Sri Lanka also went on to win the tournament.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Lasith Malinga Greatest Cricketers of All Time ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Top 5 leading wicket-takers in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
A closer look at Pakistan’s 6 pace bowlers for the Asia...
RELATED STORY
All-time top 5 bowling performances in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last...
RELATED STORY
Lasith Malinga returns to Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka's predicted line-up against...
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Four Best Bowling Pairs 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us