Asia Cup 2018: 5 best bowling performances of Lasith Malinga's ODI career

Lasith Malinga is one of the most feared bowlers of all-time

Lasith Malinga is one of the most feared bowlers of all-time. With his unorthodox bowling action, he can bowl yorkers at will and is one of the greatest limited-overs bowlers of all-time. Though he has been plagued by injuries, he is still one of the most important bowlers for Sri Lanka whenever he is healthy.

Malinga has featured in 204 ODIs for Sri Lanka and claimed 301 scalps with a bowling average of 28.92. He has 16 4-wicket hauls to his name and is the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to pick up 300 wickets in ODIs.

As Malinga looks to show his greatness in Asia Cup 2018, we look at 5 of the best bowling performances in his ODI career.

#5 5/52 vs Pakistan, 2014

Malinga delivers to win the game for Sri Lanka

2014 Asia Cup was hosted by Bangladesh. In the first ODI of the tournament, Pakistan were up against Sri Lanka. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka chose to bat first. Thirimanne scored a brilliant century to lift them to 296.

When Pakistan came out to chase it down, Malinga ripped through the middle and lower-middle order to give a memorable win for Sri Lanka. Malinga got the very crucial wickets of skipper Misbah-Ul-Haq and Afridi to take the game away from Pakistan.

Sri Lanka started the series with a huge win, Malinga was awarded the Man of the Match for his 5/52. Sri Lanka also went on to win the tournament.

