Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lasith Malinga returns to Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
282   //    03 Sep 2018, 13:13 IST

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Sri Lankan squad announced for Asia Cup 2018

Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates which will begin from September 15 as Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the opening match.

The major name that is included in the side is of Lasith Malinga who is set to make his comeback in international cricket. The veteran last played against India in September 2017 after which he was ruled out due to a knee injury. The 35-year old also faced some fitness issues after that, which led him to remain out of the squad.

The squad also saw some major omissions from the recently concluded home ODI series against South Africa as the names of Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya and Shehan Jayasuriya were not there.

While the names which are included in the squad are of Dinesh Chandimal and Danushka Gunathilaka. The former was left out from the Sri Lankan squad for the South Africa series as he had a hairline fracture to his middle finger while attempting a catch in an SLC T20 Super League match. Gunathilaka, on the other hand, is coming after serving his six-match suspension for breaching the 'Player Code of Conduct and Contractual Obligation'.

Chandimal is still not 100 per cent assured of being available and Dickwella has been named as a reserve player who will be called up for in his place if the team demands.

The squad also included the name of Akila Dananjaya but the all-rounder will not be available for the matches between 15th and 17th as his wife is expected to give birth to their first child.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Dinesh Chandimal Lasith Malinga
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup winners over the years
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Lasith Malinga – the hat-trick wizard
RELATED STORY
Can Sri Lanka thrive on overseas challenges?
RELATED STORY
Malinga back in Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Indian squad for Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan squad for the 2018 Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us