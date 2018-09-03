Lasith Malinga returns to Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup

Sachin Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 282 // 03 Sep 2018, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lankan squad announced for Asia Cup 2018

Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates which will begin from September 15 as Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the opening match.

The major name that is included in the side is of Lasith Malinga who is set to make his comeback in international cricket. The veteran last played against India in September 2017 after which he was ruled out due to a knee injury. The 35-year old also faced some fitness issues after that, which led him to remain out of the squad.

The squad also saw some major omissions from the recently concluded home ODI series against South Africa as the names of Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya and Shehan Jayasuriya were not there.

While the names which are included in the squad are of Dinesh Chandimal and Danushka Gunathilaka. The former was left out from the Sri Lankan squad for the South Africa series as he had a hairline fracture to his middle finger while attempting a catch in an SLC T20 Super League match. Gunathilaka, on the other hand, is coming after serving his six-match suspension for breaching the 'Player Code of Conduct and Contractual Obligation'.

Chandimal is still not 100 per cent assured of being available and Dickwella has been named as a reserve player who will be called up for in his place if the team demands.

The squad also included the name of Akila Dananjaya but the all-rounder will not be available for the matches between 15th and 17th as his wife is expected to give birth to their first child.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga