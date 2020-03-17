Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Harbhajan Singh urge India to find next crop of spinners

Sivaramakrishnan and Bhajji have admitted that Ravichandran Ashwin still has a few years left in him

The duo want India to prepare for the next generation of spinners in red-ball cricket

Harbhajan Singh along with Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and Ravindra Jadeja (right)

Former Indian internationals Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Harbhajan Singh have shed light on India's spin department. The latter, who is one of the finest off-spinners the country has produced, highlighted the fact that while Ravichandran Ashwin has continued to produce the goods in the subcontinent, the likes of Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare should be given the opportunities to impress despite being on the wrong side of their 30s.

"Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare have performed year after year at the domestic level, at times on flat tracks. I have seen Akshay closely at the Mumbai Indians nets. Age for me is just a number. I don't believe these two can't be tried"

Speaking to PTI, both the Turbanator and Sivaramakrishnan agreed that Ashwin still has a few good years ahead of him and also shared the opinion that the next generation needs to be identified and given opportunities shortly.

"Ashwin is a very hard-working bowler and he has not taken his place for granted. He still has three good years left and it's time now that we find the next crop of young spinners which is ready to take over when time comes,"

The former Chennai Super Kings Spin Bowling Coach opined that India A need a revamp in the spin department, as Rahul Chahar is more of a white ball specialist and the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem and Yuzvendra Chahal aren't getting younger.