Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s email application goes missing from BCCI’s inbox

In an interesting turn of events, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s email application for the job of national selector has gone missing from BCCI’s inbox.

BCCI had invited applications for the job of national selector a few days ago. Former cricketers who were interested in the job were required to submit their applications through email and Sivaramakrishnan had followed the procedure before the last date of submission.

But, his application is not there in BCCI’s inbox now. There are speculations that Sivaramakrishnan’s application was received, but someone from the board deleted it on purpose.

BCCI had given a link which the applicants were supposed to click on to send in their applications. Sources close to the former Indian leggie say that he had indeed clicked on that link.

“How can just one email go missing? Especially when the person sending it clicked on the official link to send it? It looks like a clear case of mischief and needs to be thoroughly investigated. Sivaramakrishnan needs to be called and his e-mail’s sent folder needs to be looked into,” a source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The 54-year-old is a very strong contender to be appointed the national selector from the south zone and is also in line to become the chief selector. However, it is now being rumored that Ajit Agarkar, from the central zone, might take over as the chief selector as he has played more Test matches than Sivaramakrishnan.

It remains to be seen if Siva is disqualified by the BCCI as his application is not in possession of the board with the deadline day having passed already.