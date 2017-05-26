ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament

A list that includes modern-day greats Jacques Kallis and Sourav Ganguly.

by Shweta Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 17:24 IST

Jacques Kallis is regarded as the best all rounder in the modern era

The cricket frenzy fans all around the world will be in for some good entertainment when the top eight nations of the game fight for the ICC Champions Trophy in just about a week’s time. The iconic tournament is all set to kick start on 1st June with the hosts, England taking on Bangladesh in the inaugural match of the eighth edition at The Oval in London.

The tournament has been dominated by some of the great players in the modern era, ever since it’s inception in the year 1998. The shorter format of the game has helped the art of batting evolve over the years with plenty of innovations and new techniques that enable free flowing stroke play.

Talking about runs in the shorter format of the game, take a look at the five leading run-scorers in Champions Trophy:

#5 Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis is regarded as one the best players produced in the history of South African Cricket. The 41-year-old was a prolific performer for the Proteas throughout his career and at times, single-handedly carried the burden of his nation.

Even in his twilight years in the team, he was outstanding with the bat for South Africa. he amassed 653 runs in 17 matches at an average close to 47. Kallis smashed an unbeaten hundred against the mighty Lankan bowling unit in the inaugural edition of the tournament at Dhaka.

The experienced right-handed batsman last played this prestigious tournament in the year 2009 and since then, the Proteas have sorely missed his services.