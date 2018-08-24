Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Learn a lot by watching 'master batsman' Virat Kohli, asserts Fakhar Zaman

News
491   //    24 Aug 2018, 02:24 IST

Virat Kohli Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman is impressed by Virat Kohli's remarkable performances in the England series

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has lauded Virat Kohli for his impressive showing in the ongoing Test series between England and India. Admitting to enjoying the prospect of watching the Indian captain bat, the explosive southpaw is keen on learning from the masterful right-hander.

In an interview with Saj Sadiq for Sky Sports, Zaman gushed, "There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is a world-class player who sets a fine example for all to follow with his hard work and his batting. I for one really enjoy watching Virat Kohli bat and I feel that I learn a lot by watching this master batsman at work."

Exorcising the horrors of the 2014 tour, Kohli has amassed 440 runs from just six innings at a remarkable average of 73.33. Having already scored two centuries and as many fifties from the first three matches, he is shaping up to impose himself on the England bowlers during the pivotal fourth and fifth Tests.

For his majestic 97 and 103 which masterminded India's memorable comeback victory at Trent Bridge, Kohli won the Player of the Match award. In the aftermath of his team's 203-run triumph, he also attained another reward by returning to the top of the Test batting rankings.

Zaman burst into the limelight during the 2017 Champions Trophy. His astonishing century played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan knock the wind out of India and march to a famous triumph in the final.

With the 2019 World Cup looming large on the horizon, Zaman is confident of Pakistan replicating their Champions Trophy success and going all the way in the flagship 50-over tournament. Whilst backing the favourites tag placed on his team by former players, the left-hander also alluded to the unpredictable nature of the global tournament.

Zaman insisted, "The current Pakistan team combination is brilliant and the results we have recently produced are a good proof of that. We will travel to England to win the title and not just to make up the numbers. I do feel that it is right for us to be labelled favourites for the 2019 World Cup as our team will be well equipped for this tournament."

When asked to single out the major obstacles for his team, he felt, "There isn't one team that one can mark as a bigger threat to Pakistan in a top-level tournament such as the World Cup. Any of India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand are more than capable of winning on any given day. I feel that each match we play in the World Cup will present a different challenge and whichever team plays well on that day will emerge as the victor."

Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
