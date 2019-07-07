×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leeds to Manchester: Indian fans, semifinal analysis, SA-Aus match, Rabada & fantasy cricket!

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
187   //    07 Jul 2019, 16:37 IST

Team India fans in England
Team India fans in England

Manchester: “East or West, Rohit is the best!” - It was Rohit Sharma chants all the way from Headingley to Leeds Coach (Bus) Station. A fifth hundred in the 2019 World Cup, third on the trot - Rohit could do no wrong. India thrashed Sri Lanka and were sitting on top of the points table. 

It was 9 pm at Leeds when yours truly and a fellow journalist from India boarded a bus from Leeds to Manchester accompanied by a few fans from India. 

The ride got underway. India had already made the semifinal. But whom are they going to play? Everyone wanted to know the answer. South Africa had to beat Australia for India to stay on top and meet New Zealand, who are fourth on the points table, in the first semifinal at Manchester on July 9. 

The debate began! Why New Zealand? “England are the only side to beat India in this World Cup and that too in Birmingham,” said Ankit, a businessman from Delhi accompanied by his wife to enjoy the World Cup.

Another businessman from Gujarat, from the front seat, made his point clear. “India vs New Zealand, India will beat New Zealand,” he started. 

And we, the journalists, had the numbers for these fans. “Guys, Australia need 49 runs in 4 overs, it’s not yet over for the defending champs. Khawaja and Starc on it.”

Usman Khawaja in action
Usman Khawaja in action

Ankit was on it in a flash. Maybe a live stream or live score update. “Oh! Khawaja is back (after he went out retired hurt).”

Every cricket expert out there must have been proud of some of the points put forward by those fans. Ankit, with the India tri-colour painted on his face, stressed that the shorter boundaries in Birmingham is a big disadvantage for India. 

Advertisement

“That’s why they should avoid facing England. Roy and Bairstow smashed the Indian spinners (Chahal & Kuldeep) targetting the shorter boundaries,” said Ankit. 

Well, Ankit knows his cricket! All of a sudden, we could hear a fresh voice: “Let’s not underestimate the New Zealanders,” said another Indian fan from the front row in front of Ankit with a black cardigan on. 


Ankit with his wife travelling from Leeds to Manchester
Ankit with his wife travelling from Leeds to Manchester

“Six, four, four...Starc & Khawaja...looks like India are going to meet England in Birmingham. Get ready guys,” said the journalist next to me. 

Focus back on the South Africa-Australia match. Every Indian fan who I met in Leeds or for that matter in Birmingham after the India-Bangladesh match wanted South Africa to beat Australia so that India could face New Zealand. 

New Zealand have been going through a rough patch in the World Cup but let’s not forget that they defeated India in the warm-up match under helpful conditions for the seam bowlers. 

“BOWLED,” Ankit said in an astonished tone. “Khawaja and Starc bowled in the same over...Rabadaaa! Surely, South Africa will win from here on,” said Ankit.

Kagiso Rabada (centre) claimed two wickets in the 49th over to help South Africa secure a win over Australia in their last league match of the World Cup
Kagiso Rabada (centre) claimed two wickets in the 49th over to help South Africa secure a win over Australia in their last league match of the World Cup

Ankit was right. Australia were bowled out in 49.5 overs and as every Indian fan expected - it’s an India-New Zealand semifinal in Manchester on July 9.  

The “Rabadaaa!” which was mentioned by Ankit in the previous statement had more to it than just India facing New Zealand or South Africa beating Australia. “I won some money in fantasy cricket, yay!” laughed Ankit. 

“I was way behind for 98 overs. Rabada got two wickets in one over and got me back into the game (fantasy game),” added Ankit. Everyone has their own interests in a game of cricket!

We got down at Manchester, bidding goodbye to each other. Indian fans at large are happy that India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal. Of all the analysis and comments uttered during the entire journey, one statement which was true, which the Indian fans and players need to tell themselves: “Never underestimate the New Zealand cricket team.”

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement
1983 World Cup triumph - An everlasting flame of Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 40, India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How Rohit Sharma has capitalized on fielding lapses in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India: Why India are likely to have too much firepower for the Caribbean side
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Indian top order needs a left-right combination to unsettle opposition bowlers
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 34, India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 38, India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India- Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
10 iconic pictures that defined the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fans’ superstitions and how you can help India relive #2011Dobara in England
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Yesterday
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Yesterday
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us