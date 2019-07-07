Leeds to Manchester: Indian fans, semifinal analysis, SA-Aus match, Rabada & fantasy cricket!

Team India fans in England

Manchester: “East or West, Rohit is the best!” - It was Rohit Sharma chants all the way from Headingley to Leeds Coach (Bus) Station. A fifth hundred in the 2019 World Cup, third on the trot - Rohit could do no wrong. India thrashed Sri Lanka and were sitting on top of the points table.

It was 9 pm at Leeds when yours truly and a fellow journalist from India boarded a bus from Leeds to Manchester accompanied by a few fans from India.

The ride got underway. India had already made the semifinal. But whom are they going to play? Everyone wanted to know the answer. South Africa had to beat Australia for India to stay on top and meet New Zealand, who are fourth on the points table, in the first semifinal at Manchester on July 9.

The debate began! Why New Zealand? “England are the only side to beat India in this World Cup and that too in Birmingham,” said Ankit, a businessman from Delhi accompanied by his wife to enjoy the World Cup.

Another businessman from Gujarat, from the front seat, made his point clear. “India vs New Zealand, India will beat New Zealand,” he started.

And we, the journalists, had the numbers for these fans. “Guys, Australia need 49 runs in 4 overs, it’s not yet over for the defending champs. Khawaja and Starc on it.”

Usman Khawaja in action

Ankit was on it in a flash. Maybe a live stream or live score update. “Oh! Khawaja is back (after he went out retired hurt).”

Every cricket expert out there must have been proud of some of the points put forward by those fans. Ankit, with the India tri-colour painted on his face, stressed that the shorter boundaries in Birmingham is a big disadvantage for India.

“That’s why they should avoid facing England. Roy and Bairstow smashed the Indian spinners (Chahal & Kuldeep) targetting the shorter boundaries,” said Ankit.

Well, Ankit knows his cricket! All of a sudden, we could hear a fresh voice: “Let’s not underestimate the New Zealanders,” said another Indian fan from the front row in front of Ankit with a black cardigan on.

Ankit with his wife travelling from Leeds to Manchester

“Six, four, four...Starc & Khawaja...looks like India are going to meet England in Birmingham. Get ready guys,” said the journalist next to me.

Focus back on the South Africa-Australia match. Every Indian fan who I met in Leeds or for that matter in Birmingham after the India-Bangladesh match wanted South Africa to beat Australia so that India could face New Zealand.

New Zealand have been going through a rough patch in the World Cup but let’s not forget that they defeated India in the warm-up match under helpful conditions for the seam bowlers.

“BOWLED,” Ankit said in an astonished tone. “Khawaja and Starc bowled in the same over...Rabadaaa! Surely, South Africa will win from here on,” said Ankit.

Kagiso Rabada (centre) claimed two wickets in the 49th over to help South Africa secure a win over Australia in their last league match of the World Cup

Ankit was right. Australia were bowled out in 49.5 overs and as every Indian fan expected - it’s an India-New Zealand semifinal in Manchester on July 9.

The “Rabadaaa!” which was mentioned by Ankit in the previous statement had more to it than just India facing New Zealand or South Africa beating Australia. “I won some money in fantasy cricket, yay!” laughed Ankit.

“I was way behind for 98 overs. Rabada got two wickets in one over and got me back into the game (fantasy game),” added Ankit. Everyone has their own interests in a game of cricket!

We got down at Manchester, bidding goodbye to each other. Indian fans at large are happy that India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal. Of all the analysis and comments uttered during the entire journey, one statement which was true, which the Indian fans and players need to tell themselves: “Never underestimate the New Zealand cricket team.”