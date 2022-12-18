Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed named in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against India

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been included in Bangladesh’s 15-member squad for the second Test against India, which will be played in Dhaka from December 22-26. The hosts are 0-1 down in the two-match series, having lost the first Test on Sunday, December 18, by 188 runs.

Nasum, 28, has played four ODIs and 28 T20Is. However, he is yet to play a Test match. His inclusion comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling. While the Bangladesh captain bowled 12 overs in the first innings of the Chattogram Test, he did not bowl a single over in the second innings.

At a post-match press conference following Bangladesh’s loss in the first Test, head coach Russell Domingo admitted that he was unsure over whether Shakib would be able to bowl in the second Test. The left-arm spinner is suffering from a shoulder problem and pain in the ribs. He was struck by a short ball from Umran Malik in the second ODI.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, who did not bowl in the second innings of the Chattogram Test, has also been ruled out of the Dhaka game. While batter Anamul Haque has not been picked, former captain Mominul Haque remains part of the squad.

Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test vs India: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

“There is obviously a lack of confidence in the top-order” - Bangladesh coach

Set to chase a mammoth 513, Bangladesh put up a resolute batting effort in the second innings. The hosts kept India on the field for 113.2 overs, scoring 324. However, their first-innings collapse, when they were bowled out for 150, came back to haunt them.

Speaking after the game, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo lamented that one bad session cost them the game. He also conceded that there is a lack of confidence in the top order, saying:

“We know India are a good side but once again one really bad session with the bat has destroyed our chances in this Test match. I know 400 is a good score but it's manageable in Chittagong. There is no way we should be bowled out for 150 in the first innings and that's what's lost us the game.

"There is obviously a lack of confidence in the top-order; there is no doubt about that. A young player (Zakir Hasan), who hasn't played a Test before with us, is confident at the moment. He came in and showed us how to do it, playing really well.”

Hasan scored exactly 100 in the second innings, joining the list of batters to notch up a century on Test debut.

