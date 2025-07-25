Leg and Off: Did India err in not bowling Washington Sundar on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Team India endured a torrid final two sessions on the second day of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. After posting a seemingly competitive 358 in their first innings, the visitors' bowlers came apart under the English onslaught.The hosts reached a formidable 225/2 in just 46 overs as Day 2 came to a close, leaving India on the brink of a series defeat. Yet, after the smoke cleared on the second day, fans and experts wondered why off-spinner Washington Sundar hadn't bowled.Many criticized skipper Shubman Gill for opening the bowling with Anshul Kamboj instead of Mohammed Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah's new-ball partner. Yet, did he get it right by not bowling Sundar at all on the second day, or was it another captaincy blunder?With that in mind, let us deep dive into a few key factors and figure out if India erred by not bowling Washington Sundar on the second day of the fourth England Test.Why Washington Sundar had to bowl on Day 2As disappointing as India's 22-run defeat at Lord's was, they were in a position to win in the final innings predominantly because of Washington Sundar's bowling heroics on the penultimate day. The 25-year-old ripped through England's middle order as the game was slipping away from Team India.The hosts were ahead by 154 runs in their second innings with six wickets in hand when Sundar cleaned up a well-set Joe Root and the in-form Jamie Smith in quick succession. The off-spinner also dislodged a determined Ben Stokes, finishing with game-changing figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs.Just the fact that this performance came in the most recent innings against the same opponent should have been reason enough for Sundar to bowl at least one spell on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. Furthermore, this is one of the few venues in England that favors finger spinners, especially as the game progresses.The previous Test played at Manchester saw England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir produce figures of 3/55 in the first innings against Sri Lanka. Former off-spinner Moeen Ali is the fifth-highest wicket-taker at this venue over the past decade with 13 scalps in three outings at an average of 28.15.One can easily make the case for Sundar being arguably more skillful than both the above spinners, with his bowling average of 26.16 in 11 Tests. Sundar not bowling a single over would have been fathomable if the other Indian bowlers, especially the pacers, were on song.Instead, England are going at a run-rate of almost five per over after 46 overs, with the three pacers other than Jasprit Bumrah conceding runs at nearly six per over. Veteran left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who is averaging a dismal 92 with the ball in this series, bowled eight overs, making Sundar's absence with the ball a further appalling decision.The possible reasons behind Washington Sundar not bowling on Day 2It is hard to come up with any logical cricketing reason behind Washington Sundar not bowling an over on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. The lone excuse for skipper Gill could be what transpired in the morning session of the second day.Under overcast conditions, the England seamers enjoyed prodigious swing and seam movement. While the conditions changed drastically in the final two sessions, India cannot be faulted for trying an extended spell with their pacers.Furthermore, Sundar's lack of bowling could be directly related to a problem of plenty in the Indian attack. With four frontline seamers available, Gill had to try each of them in at least a couple of bursts, which amounts to almost 40 overs in itself.Verdict: India unquestionably erred by not bowling Washington Sundar on the crucial second day of the ongoing Manchester Test