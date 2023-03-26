Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 11, Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Indore Knights and Patna Warriors will cross swords in the 11th game of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy on Sunday (March 26) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Knights, led by Suresh Raina, are precariously placed in the middle of the standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.705 courtesy of victories in two of their three games.

The Knights started their campaign with a 11-run win over Nagpur Ninjas but lost to Chandigarh Champs by seven wickets. The Knights got back to winning ways with a seven-wicket win over Guwahati Avengers.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.700, which is the second-worst among all teams after the Avengers’ -2.807.

They began their campaign by beating Nagpur Ninjas by five wickets, chasing down 148 with five deliveries to spare before losing to Vizag Titans by 78 runs.

Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors Match Details

Match: Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors, Match 11, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, Sunday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Ghaziabad has been a decent one for batters. The team winning the toss should field first.

Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain, and the temperature will likely be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors Probable XIs

Indore Knights

Dilshan Munaweera, Phil Mustard, Suresh Raina (C), Parvinder Awana, Deepak Sharma (wk), Ishwar Pandey, Jitendra Giri, Rajesh Dhabi, Sunil, Kapil Rana, Rajiv Tyagi

Patna Warriors

Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, D Govind, O Boken, Rikki Clarke, K Khan, Farvez Maharoof, Pragyan Ojha, Chris Mpofu, Praveen, R Anant

Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors Match Prediction

Both the Knights and Warriors have had their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament. Both teams have strong batting line-ups, so the chasing team will have an advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Indore Knights vs Patna Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

