Legends Cricket Trophy telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Fans will get to see their favorite stars return to the cricket field once again with the Legends Cricket Trophy. The tournament got underway on Wednesday, March 22, with the final scheduled to be played on March 30.
The nine-day event is being organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI). There will be 18 matches in total and will be played at the VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Uttar Pradesh.
Six teams will compete in the Legends Cricket Trophy, namely Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors, Vizag Titans, Indore Knights, and Guwahati Avengers.
Teams will lock horns with each other once in the group stage before the top four sides in the points table progress through to the semi-finals.
Leading former Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, among others, will be seen in action. The likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakratne Dilshan, and Tino Best will also take the field to enthral fans.
Legends Cricket Trophy - Telecast details
The matches will be live telecast on Indian national broadcaster Doordarshan. Fans can also stream all the games live on the Fancode app or website.
Legends Cricket Trophy - Schedule
March 22
Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers, Match 1 - 3.00 pm
Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 2 - 7.30 pm
March 23
Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs, Match 3 - 3.00 pm
Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans, Match 4 - 7.30 pm
March 24
Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors, Match 5 - 3.00 pm
Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans, Match 6 - 7.30 pm
March 25
Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers, Match 7 - 3.00 pm
Vizag Titans vs Patna Warriors, Match 8 - 7.30 pm
March 26
Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans, Match 9 - 10.30 am
Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 10 - 3.00 pm
Patna Warriors vs Indore Knights, Match 11 - 7.30 pm
March 27
Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors, Match 12 - 3.00 pm
Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 13 - 7.30 pm
March 28
Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors, Match 14 - 3.00 pm
Vizag Titans vs Indore Knights, Match 15 - 7.30 pm
March 29
Semi-final 1 - 3.00 pm
Semi-final 2 - 7.30 pm
March 30
Final - 7.30 pm
