5 Indian players younger than Rohit Sharma who are playing in Legends League Cricket 2022

Legends League Cricket 2022 started earlier this month in Kolkata. The competition got underway with an exhibition match between the India Maharajas and the World Giants, where the Indian outfit emerged victorious.

The main tournament will see the India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers battling against each other to win the coveted championship. Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh are the captains of the four teams, respectively, in Legends League Cricket 2022.

A majority of the players in Legends League Cricket 2022 are aged above 40. However, the following five Indian cricketers playing in the competition are younger than current Indian T20I captain Rohit Sharma.

(Please Note: At the time of writing, Rohit Sharma's age was 35 years and 146 days.)

#1 Rajesh Bishnoi | Bhilwara Kings

Rajesh Bishnoi is a bowling all-rounder. A left-handed bat and left-arm off-spinner, he is a member of the Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings team in Legends League Cricket 2022.

The 32-year-old player made a name for himself with his top performances for Rajasthan in domestic cricket. He even earned a contract from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009. However, his IPL career lasted only three games.

#2 Tanmay Srivastava | Bhilwara Kings

Tanmay Srivastava was a part of the Indian squad that won the U-19 World Cup in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy. However, Srivastava could not reach the heights of his skipper from back then.

He announced his retirement at the age of 30 in 2020. Now 32, Srivastava is playing for the Bhilwara Kings in Legends League Cricket 2022. He also turned out for the India Maharajas in this year's exhibition match and scored a match-winning fifty.

#3 Sudeep Tyagi | Bhilwara Kings

Unlike the first two names on this list, Sudeep Tyagi represented the Indian cricket team at the senior level. He played four ODIs and one T20I for the Men in Blue from 2009 to 2010.

Tyagi came into the spotlight after a brilliant IPL 2009 season with the Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately, he could not cement his place in their team and injuries made it tougher for him to regain his place.

At the age of 34, Tyagi signed up with the Bhilwara Kings for the Legends League this year.

#4 KP Appanna | Gujarat Giants

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner KP Appanna is part of the Gujarat Giants squad for Legends League Cricket 2022. He scalped two wickets in Gujarat's first match against the India Capitals.

Aged 33, Appanna played his last professional match for the Bellary Tuskers in the 2019 Karnataka Premier League. He made his comeback to the field after three years in Legends League Cricket.

#5 Pawan Suyal | India Capitals

Former Mumbai Indians fast bowler Pawan Suyal is playing for the India Capitals under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy in Legends League Cricket 2022. Suyal played domestic cricket for Delhi and Nagaland.

The 32-year-old left-arm pacer played his last domestic match for Delhi in January 2021. He has played two games for the India Capitals so far but is yet to pick up a wicket.

