Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 11, Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 11th game of League Legends Cricket 2022 is upon us. The Gujarat Giants will face the Bhilwara Kings to fight for second place in the league table on Friday (September 30). It will be their second meeting in three days, albeit at a different location.

After the games in Cuttack, the teams will now battle it out in Jodhpur for the final two league matches. Barkatullah Khan Stadium will host the match.

The Bhilwara Kings defeated the Gujarat Giants by 57 runs three days ago. The Giants' top-order collapsed in the game but Yashpal Sharma's 57-run cameo at the end allowed them to post 165 on the board. It was well short of the 222 posted by the Kings, who are now second in the league table.

William Porterfield top-scored (64) with MN van Wyk also hitting a half-century. Irfan Pathan and JB Karia made significant contributions to help them post 222 for the loss of four wickets. Karia also shone with the ball for the Kings, taking up two wickets. S Sreesanth was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match – Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 11 Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 30, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue – Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings weather updates

It is going to be hot and humid the whole day in Jodhpur. Expect the toss to be crucial because dew will play a part in the fixture. The temperature will be around 31 degrees.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Probable XI

Gujarat Giants

The Giants are slightly off track in the final stages of the league. Having lost their last two consecutive matches, they will want to end the league campaign on a high with a win. They will be counting on Chris Gayle to make some runs at the top.

Probable XI – Virendra Sehwag, Kevin O'Brien, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wk), Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Yashpal Singh.

Bhilwara Kings

The Kings will be in a good head space as a team as they beat the same side three days ago and will know what to do again to seal the second spot.

Probable XI

William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tanmay Srivastava, Matt Prior, Irfan Pathan (captain), Yusuf Pathan, S Sreesanth, Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match Predictions

The Kings will be riding on a high because of their recent win but expect the Giants to fight back in this game. The Giants might take the match this time around because they have the characters in their squad to redeem their performance from three days ago.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings details and channel list

TV – Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi

Live Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar

