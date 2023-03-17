Legends League Cricket 2023, Eliminator, India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India Maharajas and Asia Lions are set to face each other in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Saturday (March 18). The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the contest.

The Maharajas, led by Gautam Gambhir, didn’t have the greatest of times in the league stage. They finished bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.512 courtesy of one win from four matches.

Barring their 10-wicket win over the Asia Lions in their penultimate league game, the Maharajas have looked a tad out of sorts. They will go into the Eliminator after losing to the World Giants by three wickets on March 15.

The Lions, led by Shahid Afridi, started their campaign with two back-to-back wins over India Maharajas and World Giants. Just when it seemed the Lions would advance to the finals, they slumped to two back-to-back defeats.

The Lions lost to Aaron Finch’s Giants, who booked their place in the final, by 20 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 151, the Lions were bowled out for 130 in 19.1 overs.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Details

Match: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Match 6, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: March 18, 2023, Saturday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Doha has been decent for batting but bowlers have also had their say. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark throughout the duration of the game.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Probable XIs

India Maharajas

Robin Uthappa (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh (c), Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

Asia Lions

Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi (c), Thisara Perera, Paras Khadka, Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Isuru Udana

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Prediction

The Maharajas have looked a tad more comfortable while batting second. The Lions also have a strong batting unit and can chase down targets.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

