Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 11, Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Giants will square off against the India Capitals in the 11th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. This clash will be held at the Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Thursday, November 30.

The Gujarat Giants didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament. They lost their opening game but bounced back quickly to win their next two. They beat Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their last game, which was a thriller.

Batting first, the Giants posted 193 on the board, thanks to cameos from Richard Levi (49) and Rajat Bhatia (39*). The game went down to the wire and the Giants held their nerves to restrict the Urbanrisers to 192/7 to win the game by a single run.

On the other hand, the India Capitals finally managed to grab their first win of the competition in their previous fixture after losing their first. They beat the Southern Super Stars comprehensively in their last match.

Rusty Theron and Ashley Nurse picked up two scalps to help the Capitals restrict the Super Stars to 163/6. In reply, Ricardo Powell scored a brilliant 57-ball 100 and Kirk Edwards remained unbeaten on 45 to guide his side across the line in the 17th over with seven wickets in hand.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals, Match 11, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 30, 2023, Thursday, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Molana Azad Stadium, Jammu

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Head-to-Head Records

The Gujarat Giants and the India Capitals have faced each other twice. It’s even as far as the head-to-head record is concerned as they have won once each.

Matches played: 2

Gujarat Giants Win: 1

India Capitals Win: 1

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Pitch Report

The Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu offers a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early on in their innings as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. As a result, the spinners will have a say in the fixtures held at this venue. Anything around 160 will be a good total here.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Weather Forecast

Ideal conditions for a game of cricket won't be on offer in Jammu on Thursday. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on matchday, with the temperature expected to be between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Probable Xl

Gujarat Giants

Jacques Kallis (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhruv Raval (wk), Rajat Bhatia, Rayad Emrit, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary

India Capitals

Ricardo Powell, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk (wk), Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be high in confidence. But with the Giants having won two in a row, they hold the edge in this contest.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this contest.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

Poll : Richard Levi to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes