Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 13, India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The 13th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the India Capitals lock horns against the Manipal Tigers on Saturday, December 2. The action shifts to Visakhapatnam where Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will be hosting the fixtures.

The India Capitals lost their first two games but bounced back to beat the Southern Super Stars in their next game. They were scheduled to take on the Gujarat Giants in their fourth fixture but the rain played a spoilsport and the game was abandoned.

The Capitals will hope that the rain stays away and they get a chance to grab their second win of the competition on Saturday.

The Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, got off to a perfect start to the Legends League Cricket 2023. They won their first two fixtures but suffered a loss against the Southern Super Stars in their third game. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their next clash.

Batting first, the Tigers finished their innings on 124/9, thanks to a good fighting knock from Angelo Perera. Imran Khan and Praveen Gupta picked up two wickets each but it wasn’t enough as the Super Stars chased down the total with two balls to spare.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Match Details

Match: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Match 13, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 2, 2023, Saturday, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Head-to-Head Records

Both sides have faced each other twice in the competition’s history. Nothing to separate between these two sides as both have won one games each.

Matches played: 2

India Capitals Win: 1

Manipal Tigers Win: 1

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Pitch Report

The surface at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is expected to be slow in nature. The spinners will get a good amount of purchase from the surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to adapt to the conditions before they can start taking on the bowlers.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Visakhapatnam on Saturday is expected to be in the mid-20s. It will be cloudy throughout the day, with a 20 percent chance of rain predicted.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Probable Xl

India Capitals

Ricardo Powell, Gautam Gambhir (c), Gnaneswara Rao, Kirk Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk (wk), Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, and Pravin Tambe.

Manipal Tigers

Chadwick Walton (wk), S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Angelo Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, and Praveen Gupta.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Prediction

The Capitals’ last game was washed out due to rain and they are desperate for a win in their last league game. The Tigers, on the other hand, are coming off a loss and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

India Capitals have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: India Capitals to win this contest.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

