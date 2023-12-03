Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 14, Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Giants will be taking on the Southern Super Stars in the 14th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. This high-octane contest will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Gujarat Giants’ last game was also abandoned due to rain. They lost their opening game to the Manipal Tigers but turned the tables around quickly to win their next two. They beat the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in a thriller of a contest in their third outing.

The Giants came riding with confidence in their fourth fixture but they didn’t get any chance to take the field as persistent rain resulted in the game being abandoned without a single ball.

The Southern Super Stars got off to a terrible start to their maiden appearance in the league. They lost their first two games but managed to grab their first win in their third fixture. They beat the Manipal Tigers to open their account.

The Super Stars hoped to carry the winning momentum forward but the rain played a spoilsport. They did a decent job of restricting the Bhilwara Kings to 117/6 at the end of 17 overs before rain arrived and washed out the game. They will be hoping to grab two points on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars, Match 14, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 3rd, 2023, Sunday, 3 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first time that the Gujarat Giants will be squaring off against the Southern Super Stars.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. Since it’s a day game, the spinners are expected to have a big impact. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will need to spend some time in the middle to get used to the conditions.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket in Visakhapatnam. Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover between 23 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Probable Xl

Gujarat Giants

Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis (c), Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhruv Raval (wk), Rajat Bhatia, Rayad Emrit, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary

Southern Super Stars

Jesse Ryder, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Suranga Lakmal, Abdur Razzak

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Prediction

Both sides’ previous fixtures were washed out due to rain. They will be looking to finish the leagues stage on a winning note and carry the momentum into the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top if the weather permits.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this contest.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

