Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 4, Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Bhilwara Kings are all set to face the Gujarat Giants in the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will play host to this contest on Wednesday (November 22).

The Bhilwara Kings got off to a perfect start to their Legends League Cricket 2023 campaign. They beat the India Capitals in their opening game. It was a high-scoring match and the Kings will be looking to emulate the same performance against the Giants.

After electing to bowl first, Anureet Singh grabbed four wickets but the other bowlers struggled as the Capitals posted 228 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Solomon Mire scored a quickfire 70 at the top of the order before skipper Irfan Pathan played a brilliant 19-ball 65* to steer his side home with three wickets in hand.

The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost to the Manipal Tigers in their opening game in a closely fought contest.

A collective effort from the bowlers helped the Giants restrict the Tigers to 173/8, with Rajat Bhatia finishing with three scalps to his name. In reply, Jacques Kallis scored 56 while opening the batting and skipper Parthiv Patel scored 35 but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 163/9 to lose the game by 10 runs.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Match 4, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 22, 2023, Wednesday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Complex

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The surface at the JSCA International Stadium assists batters. We saw a high-scoring affair on the opening night of the competition. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The pacers will have to rely on variations while bowling here.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-Head Records

The Bhilwara Kings and the Gujarat Giants have faced each other thrice so far. The Kings have had a dominant record, winning all three games.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ranchi on Wednesday is expected to range between 13 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will be pleasant throughout the day.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Probable Xl

Bhilwara Kings

Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Iqbal Abdulla, Jesal Karia, Christopher Barnwell, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh

Gujarat Giants

Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Jacques Kallis, Chirag Khurana, Trent Johnston, Rajat Bhatia, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Prediction

Bhilwara Kings have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward in this match.

Prediction: Bhilwara Kings to win this contest.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

