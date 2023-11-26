Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 8, Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The eighth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played between the Gujarat Giants and the Urbanrisers Hyderabad. This high-octane clash will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Sunday (November 26).

The Gujarat Giants lost to the Manipal Tigers in their opening game of the competition but bounced back to win their next. They defeated the Bhilwara Kings in a thriller of a contest.

On the back of a quickfire fifty from Chris Gayle (52 off 27 balls), the Giants posted 172 on the board. Rayad Emrit and Ishwar Chaudhary then picked up two wickets each with the ball. The game then went down the wire and the Giants held their nerves to restrict the Kings to 169/7 for a three-run victory.

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are off to a fantastic start at the Legends League Cricket 2023. They have played two games so far, winning both. After beating the Southern Super Stars in their opening game, they followed it up by defeating the India Capitals in a closely fought fixture.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann played a brilliant knock of 89 off 54 balls to help the Urbanrisers score 189 in their quota of 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and did a very good job of limiting the Capitals to 186/6 to win the game by a small margin of three runs. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Match 8, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 26 2023, Sunday, 3 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium offers a good amount of assistance to the bowlers. The spinners will get into the contest in the latter stages. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they get their eye in, they can start playing freely.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Records

Gujarat Giants will be taking on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad for the first time on Sunday. Expect both sides to come out hard to get the bragging rights.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dehradun is expected to be in the low-20s. There will be a cloud cover on Saturday but there is no prediction of rain.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Probable Xl

Gujarat Giants

Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (c and wk), Chirag Khurana, Rajat Bhatia, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Rayad Emrit, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina (c), Peter Trego, Yogesh Nagar, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Tino Best, Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Prediction

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad are unbeaten in the competition so far and are definitely the favorites heading into this game.

Prediction: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win this contest.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

