Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh top the charts - Updated after Match 5

The World Giants defeated the India Maharajas in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Wednesday (15 March). The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha hosted this exciting contest.

The Giants opted to bowl first and did a fine job as they restricted the Maharajas to 136/9 in their 20 overs. Suresh Raina scored 49 for the Maharajas but lacked support from the other end. Brett Lee bowled brilliantly for the Giants and picked up three wickets, giving away only 18 runs in quota of his three overs.

In their pursuit of a modest targets, the Giants were propelled by Chris Gayle's fantastic 57 which helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over. For the Maharajas, Yusuf Pathan picked up two wickets but it wasn't enough to help his team defend the meagre total.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 5

Gautam Gambhir of the India Maharajas didn’t play against the World Giants on Wednesday. Despite this, he is the leading run-scorer in the competition. The southpaw has scored 183 runs in three games so far and will be hoping that he continues his stellar run in the Eliminator on Saturday.

India Maharajas’ opener Robin Uthappa didn’t have the best of outings against the Giants. He departed on five in the second over. He is placed second in the most runs list in the Legends League Cricket 2023 and will be looking to contribute in the next match.

Misbah-ul-Haq of the Asia Lions sits below Uthappa in the list of the most runs in the competition. The experienced right-handed batter has scored 117 runs in three games so far and averages 58.50. He is a vital cog in the Lions’ batting line up.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Brett Lee starred with the ball for the World Giants

Harbhajan Singh of the India Maharajas is the leading wicket-taker in Legends League Cricket 2023. The off-spinner grabbed one wicket, while giving away 29 runs against the Giants on Tuesday and has taken his tally to six wickets in the competition. He will be looking to stay at the top going ahead in the knockout stages.

Brett Lee of the World Giants has moved up to the second spot in the most wickets list of the tournament. The pacer bowled brilliantly against the Maharajas and finished with figures of 3/18 in his three overs. He has four wickets to his name in two outings so far and will be looking to go to the top of the list during the rest of the tournament.

Sohail Tanvir is leading the bowling attack of the Asia Lions brilliantly. The left-armer has grabbed four wickets in three games so far. He averages 14.50 with the ball and will be looking to add to his tally when the Lions take on the Giants in the last league game.

