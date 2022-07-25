4 Indian cricketers from 2011 World Cup squad who will play in Legends League T20 2022

Legends League T20 2022 (LLC T20) is scheduled to take place in September and October later this year. After conducting the first edition of the mega event in Oman, the organizers have decided to stage the competition in India this season.

More than 100 retired cricketers are expected to be a part of the league. 50 legends have already confirmed their participation. Most of the players are from India, with five of them having played for the nation in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

The Men in Blue won that mega event by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. In this listicle, we will look at the four members of that World Cup-winning Indian team who will feature in Legends League T20 2022.

#1 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was set to play for India Maharajas in the first edition of the Legends League T20. However, Singh contracted COVID-19 and was ruled out of the tournament.

The Turbantor has confirmed his participation for the second season of LLC T20. The format seems to be different this year as the organizers have announced that over 100 players will be drafted into four squads.

It will be interesting to see if Harbhajan Singh gets an opportunity to play alongside some of his 2011 World Cup teammates.

#2 S Sreesanth

Former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth was called up as an injury replacement for Praveen Kumar in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He was picked in the playing XI for the final against Sri Lanka as well, and it proved to be his last ODI appearance for the Indian team.

Sreesanth made a return to domestic cricket two years ago, aiming to play for India again. However, he could not earn a recall to the Indian squad. The veteran pacer announced his retirement with the aim of playing in foreign leagues and focusing on his coaching career.

#3 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has played in the Masters Champions League and Road Safety World Series (Image: Getty)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has played multiple tournaments since his retirement. He will make his LLC T20 debut this year after missing the previous season owing to COVID-19 concerns.

Sehwag played well for India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021, and it should not be a surprise if he steals the show in LLC T20 too.

#4 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan with the 2011 Cricket World Cup trophy (Image: Getty)

Yusuf Pathan was one of the first few players to announce his arrival in the second season of Legends League T20. After an impressive outing with India Maharajas in the inaugural season, Pathan will look forward to playing some special knocks in the second edition of the tournament.

Yusuf's younger brother Irfan Pathan, who was a part of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2007-winning team, has also confirmed his participation.

The tournament is likely to get underway in the month of September, with the host cities yet to be announced.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far