5 Indian players who made their debut after Virat Kohli but have retired and will play in Legends League T20 2022

It is the dream of almost every player to share the dressing room once with Virat Kohli, one of the all-time greats in cricket. However, not all cricketers who have played with Virat have enjoyed the same success as him.

Quite a few Indian players who made their international debuts after Virat Kohli have already called it a day on their respective careers. Five of them have even signed up to play in the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022 (LLC T20) tournament.

In case you didn't know, Kohli made his debut on August 14, 2008 against Sri Lanka. In this listicle, we will look at the five players who played their first match for India after Kohli but have already retired and will be in action in LLC T20.

#1 Naman Ojha made his Test debut under Virat Kohli

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Naman Ojha had an excellent record in domestic cricket. However, he did not get enough opportunities to represent India at the international level.

Ojha played only one Test in his career, which came under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2015 against Sri Lanka. He also played one ODI and two T20Is for the Men in Blue back in 2010. After being ignored by the selectors for years, Ojha announced his retirement in 2021.

#2 S Badrinath

Former Indian batter S Badrinath made his debut just six days after Virat Kohli. He was known as a run-machine in domestic cricket, but Badrinath could play only two Tests, seven ODIs and one T20I for India.

Badrinath announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in 2018. He will be in action in the upcoming Legends League tournament.

#3 Ashok Dinda

Former Indian pacer Ashok Dinda made his debut in an T20I against Sri Lanka back in 2009. A year later, he made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe. While Dinda played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, he never got a chance to don the whites at the international level.

Dinda announced his retirement from cricket in February last year. He has registered himself for the upcoming LLC T20.

#4 Sudeep Tyagi

Sudeep Tyagi came into the limelight with his magnificent performances for Chennai Super Kings in the 2009 IPL season. He made his international debut in November 2009 against Australia. Tyagi got to play four ODIs and one T20I for the nation before the selectors dropped him.

He announced his retirement in November 2020. Since then, Tyagi has been a part of overseas T20 leagues and will also play in the upcoming LLC T20.

#5 Stuart Binny

Former all-rounder Stuart Binny played six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is for India. His last game for the national side was a T20I against West Indies in 2016, where he conceded 32 runs in one over.

Binny also bowled a spell of 6/4 in an ODI against Bangladesh, which is the best by an Indian bowler in ODIs to date.

He called it a day on his career in August last year. After playing for India Maharajas in the first season of the Legends League T20, he has registered his name for the tournament's second edition as well.

