"Let's laugh at BazBall!"- Fans roast England for yet another batting collapse against India

England's batting had fired consistently against New Zealand in their last Test assignment during a convincing series win. It looked 'BazBall', a term hyped in the English media, had fundamentally changed the way the hosts played Test cricket under the new coach Brendon McCullum.

However, they haven't been able to replicate that performance against India so far, as they find themselves reeling at 84/5 at the end of Day 2, trailing the visitors by a massive 332 runs.

Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were relentless and rain breaks helped them stay fresh for the restarts and attack again. There was simply no respite for the England batters as their top-order collapsed.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian pacers for their dominance and also trolled England for hyping the term 'BazBall' too much. They also slammed captain Ben Stokes for preserving himself and sending night watchman Jack Leach towards the end of Day 2. Here are some of the reactions:

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl



#EngvInd BazBall did everything but solve their opening woes. BazBall did everything but solve their opening woes.#EngvInd

Anand Vasu @anandvasu

#ENGvIND #JustSaying Not seeing much evidence of something called Bazball that has been a theme in sections of the media just recently. Not seeing much evidence of something called Bazball that has been a theme in sections of the media just recently.#ENGvIND #JustSaying

Aditya @Adityakrsaha The night watchman has gone for a duck and eventually, the Captain had to come out to bat. Let's laugh at BazBall.🤣 The night watchman has gone for a duck and eventually, the Captain had to come out to bat. Let's laugh at BazBall.🤣

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Haha Pujara has higher SR than Bairstow so far in this Match 🤣🤣, Bazball you know hold Haha Pujara has higher SR than Bairstow so far in this Match 🤣🤣, Bazball you know hold

. @finehaihum When all of your media boast about bazball but you don't have courage to come out to bat and send night watchman When all of your media boast about bazball but you don't have courage to come out to bat and send night watchman https://t.co/KlVErasRla

Homer @HomerOpines Bazball involves slow over rates and deliberate time wasting by Spirit of Cricket merchants.. Bazball involves slow over rates and deliberate time wasting by Spirit of Cricket merchants..

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 A nightwatchman is anti-BazBall A nightwatchman is anti-BazBall

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks English media literally goes bonkers with anything they get. Its BazBall this time. Like it's been 3 tests, and i even saw a screenshot that now they are asking Gareth Southgate to take leaf out of BazBall for Qatar Football WC. Like please, why so much of PR for something.... English media literally goes bonkers with anything they get. Its BazBall this time. Like it's been 3 tests, and i even saw a screenshot that now they are asking Gareth Southgate to take leaf out of BazBall for Qatar Football WC. Like please, why so much of PR for something....

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos



#ENGvIND If it's really BazBall, send out Stuart Broad to bat. If it's really BazBall, send out Stuart Broad to bat. #ENGvIND

Mark Puttick @GryllidaeC BazBall is all about playing entertaining cricket: bowling short for fun to tailenders, getting hit for record number of runs in an over, and driving recklessly are all very entertaining BazBall is all about playing entertaining cricket: bowling short for fun to tailenders, getting hit for record number of runs in an over, and driving recklessly are all very entertaining

Manya @CSKian716 England is so into Bazball that they are thinking that the ball after a no ball is a free hit. England is so into Bazball that they are thinking that the ball after a no ball is a free hit.

Rivaan @rivaanathwal31

#ENGvIND Most of England Cricket Twitter waiting for Crawley to be dropped. Most of England Cricket Twitter waiting for Crawley to be dropped.#ENGvIND https://t.co/k5FapZ3S9q

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey No bazball from the England Team against the Indian pacer so far.!Huge credit to Kohli & Shastri come for making one of the best pace unit in Test Cricket over the years.! No bazball from the England Team against the Indian pacer so far.!Huge credit to Kohli & Shastri come for making one of the best pace unit in Test Cricket over the years.!

Rashi @IamAditea There was no breathing space in the third session for England batsman, the Indian pace trio was relentless through the session, it was a beautiful sight with line & length. #ENGvIND There was no breathing space in the third session for England batsman, the Indian pace trio was relentless through the session, it was a beautiful sight with line & length. #ENGvIND

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden



#ENGvIND Classy of England to celebrate Bob Willis Day by putting in a performance he would have absolutely torn to shreds on The Verdict Classy of England to celebrate Bob Willis Day by putting in a performance he would have absolutely torn to shreds on The Verdict#ENGvIND

Aditya @Adityakrsaha This England side just defeated New Zealand 3-0 in their home conditions and suddenly these English fans and a few Cricket experts thought they are the best Test team lol. Where is BazBall by Johnny Bairstow today?🤣 This England side just defeated New Zealand 3-0 in their home conditions and suddenly these English fans and a few Cricket experts thought they are the best Test team lol. Where is BazBall by Johnny Bairstow today?🤣

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh

That one hour seemed way longer for every England batter facing him. Outstanding spell @MdShami11 That one hour seemed way longer for every England batter facing him. Outstanding spell @MdShami11 👏That one hour seemed way longer for every England batter facing him.

Vedant Vashist @thatcrickettguy

#INDvENG I'm telling you by the end of this match England will refrain from using #Bazball once and for all. 🤣 I'm telling you by the end of this match England will refrain from using #Bazball once and for all. 🤣#INDvENG

Udit @udit_buch For India it was EdgbasTON

For England it is EDGEbaston For India it was EdgbasTONFor England it is EDGEbaston

Silly Point @FarziCricketer #ENGvIND England 4 down, means 50 runs in 30 balls coming anytime soon, as per Bazzball calculator. England 4 down, means 50 runs in 30 balls coming anytime soon, as per Bazzball calculator. 🌚 #ENGvIND

Anurag @AnuragC_ Shami bowling proper line and lengths to tailenders, England wondering aisa bhi kuchh hota hai kya Shami bowling proper line and lengths to tailenders, England wondering aisa bhi kuchh hota hai kya

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 India have been relentless with their seamers. The ‘New’ England have been kept on a leash and in their own backyard, they need a miracle - a Pant-Jadeja type partnership - to save them in this Test #INDvsENG India have been relentless with their seamers. The ‘New’ England have been kept on a leash and in their own backyard, they need a miracle - a Pant-Jadeja type partnership - to save them in this Test #INDvsENG

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Captain Jasprit Bumrah @CricCrazyV BazzBall merchant Bairstow has looked clueless against Bumrah till now 🤭 BazzBall merchant Bairstow has looked clueless against Bumrah till now 🤭

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Captain Jasprit Bumrah @CricCrazyV India's run rate in first innings - 4.9



England'run rate till now in first innings - 3.11



🤭🤭 India's run rate in first innings - 4.9England'run rate till now in first innings - 3.11 🤭🤭

Zak Crawley @ItsMeTanishq Tour karo Pakistan, majak nahi hai ab ye. Tour karo Pakistan, majak nahi hai ab ye.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Ben Stokes before the Test:



"We'll not take a backward step"



Sends nightwatchman as cover. Ben Stokes before the Test: "We'll not take a backward step"Sends nightwatchman as cover.

Srini @softsignalout Ind CT fans should absolutely do the overkill on taking BazBall down at every single opportunity. Ind CT fans should absolutely do the overkill on taking BazBall down at every single opportunity.

Jasprit Bumrah's all-round contribution put England on backfoot

There were question marks about how Jasprit Bumrah would perform under his own captaincy given his inexperience in the leadership role. However, no Indian captain has arguably had such an impact on the first two days of his captaincy debut.

Bumrah first smashed Stuart Broad for 35 runs in his over, making it the costliest over ever bowled in Test history. He then took that momentum into his bowling and sent back England's top three of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope back to the pavilion.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, arguably the hosts' two best batters, were at the crease and tried to implement 'BazBall' and take on the pacers. However, Mohammad Shami was simply sensational in his spell as Root struggled to middle the ball consistently.

Mohammed Siraj got the reward for Shami's perseverance as he dismissed the former captain. Night watchman Jack Leach too departed soon after and the hosts have already lost half their side.

However, they will still believe that with Stokes and Bairstow at the crease, they can get back into the game. For the time being, however, India hold the aces going into Day 3.

