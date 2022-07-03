Create
"Let's laugh at BazBall!"- Fans roast England for yet another batting collapse against India

The hosts just had no answers to the relentless accuracy from Bumrah and Shami.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jul 03, 2022 11:39 AM IST

England's batting had fired consistently against New Zealand in their last Test assignment during a convincing series win. It looked 'BazBall', a term hyped in the English media, had fundamentally changed the way the hosts played Test cricket under the new coach Brendon McCullum.

However, they haven't been able to replicate that performance against India so far, as they find themselves reeling at 84/5 at the end of Day 2, trailing the visitors by a massive 332 runs.

Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were relentless and rain breaks helped them stay fresh for the restarts and attack again. There was simply no respite for the England batters as their top-order collapsed.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian pacers for their dominance and also trolled England for hyping the term 'BazBall' too much. They also slammed captain Ben Stokes for preserving himself and sending night watchman Jack Leach towards the end of Day 2. Here are some of the reactions:

BazBall did everything but solve their opening woes.#EngvInd
Not seeing much evidence of something called Bazball that has been a theme in sections of the media just recently.#ENGvIND #JustSaying
The night watchman has gone for a duck and eventually, the Captain had to come out to bat. Let's laugh at BazBall.🤣
Haha Pujara has higher SR than Bairstow so far in this Match 🤣🤣, Bazball you know hold
When all of your media boast about bazball but you don't have courage to come out to bat and send night watchman https://t.co/KlVErasRla
Bazball involves slow over rates and deliberate time wasting by Spirit of Cricket merchants..
A nightwatchman is anti-BazBall
English media literally goes bonkers with anything they get. Its BazBall this time. Like it's been 3 tests, and i even saw a screenshot that now they are asking Gareth Southgate to take leaf out of BazBall for Qatar Football WC. Like please, why so much of PR for something....
If it's really BazBall, send out Stuart Broad to bat. #ENGvIND
BazBall is all about playing entertaining cricket: bowling short for fun to tailenders, getting hit for record number of runs in an over, and driving recklessly are all very entertaining
England is so into Bazball that they are thinking that the ball after a no ball is a free hit.
It is shameful that cricketing world legitimized random nonsense called #Bazball
Most of England Cricket Twitter waiting for Crawley to be dropped.#ENGvIND https://t.co/k5FapZ3S9q
No bazball from the England Team against the Indian pacer so far.!Huge credit to Kohli & Shastri come for making one of the best pace unit in Test Cricket over the years.!
There was no breathing space in the third session for England batsman, the Indian pace trio was relentless through the session, it was a beautiful sight with line & length. #ENGvIND
Classy of England to celebrate Bob Willis Day by putting in a performance he would have absolutely torn to shreds on The Verdict#ENGvIND
This England side just defeated New Zealand 3-0 in their home conditions and suddenly these English fans and a few Cricket experts thought they are the best Test team lol. Where is BazBall by Johnny Bairstow today?🤣
Outstanding spell @MdShami11 👏That one hour seemed way longer for every England batter facing him.
I'm telling you by the end of this match England will refrain from using #Bazball once and for all. 🤣#INDvENG
For India it was EdgbasTONFor England it is EDGEbaston
England 4 down, means 50 runs in 30 balls coming anytime soon, as per Bazzball calculator. 🌚 #ENGvIND
Shami bowling proper line and lengths to tailenders, England wondering aisa bhi kuchh hota hai kya
India have been relentless with their seamers. The ‘New’ England have been kept on a leash and in their own backyard, they need a miracle - a Pant-Jadeja type partnership - to save them in this Test #INDvsENG
BazzBall merchant Bairstow has looked clueless against Bumrah till now 🤭
India's run rate in first innings - 4.9England'run rate till now in first innings - 3.11 🤭🤭
twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s… https://t.co/LTgS8ecCQU
Tour karo Pakistan, majak nahi hai ab ye.
Ben Stokes before the Test: "We'll not take a backward step"Sends nightwatchman as cover.
Ind CT fans should absolutely do the overkill on taking BazBall down at every single opportunity.

Jasprit Bumrah's all-round contribution put England on backfoot

There were question marks about how Jasprit Bumrah would perform under his own captaincy given his inexperience in the leadership role. However, no Indian captain has arguably had such an impact on the first two days of his captaincy debut.

Bumrah first smashed Stuart Broad for 35 runs in his over, making it the costliest over ever bowled in Test history. He then took that momentum into his bowling and sent back England's top three of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope back to the pavilion.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, arguably the hosts' two best batters, were at the crease and tried to implement 'BazBall' and take on the pacers. However, Mohammad Shami was simply sensational in his spell as Root struggled to middle the ball consistently.

Mohammed Siraj got the reward for Shami's perseverance as he dismissed the former captain. Night watchman Jack Leach too departed soon after and the hosts have already lost half their side.

However, they will still believe that with Stokes and Bairstow at the crease, they can get back into the game. For the time being, however, India hold the aces going into Day 3.

