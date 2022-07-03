"Let's laugh at BazBall!"- Fans roast England for yet another batting collapse against India

England's batting had fired consistently against New Zealand in their last Test assignment during a convincing series win. It looked 'BazBall', a term hyped in the English media, had fundamentally changed the way the hosts played Test cricket under the new coach Brendon McCullum.
However, they haven't been able to replicate that performance against India so far, as they find themselves reeling at 84/5 at the end of Day 2, trailing the visitors by a massive 332 runs.
Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were relentless and rain breaks helped them stay fresh for the restarts and attack again. There was simply no respite for the England batters as their top-order collapsed.
Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian pacers for their dominance and also trolled England for hyping the term 'BazBall' too much. They also slammed captain Ben Stokes for preserving himself and sending night watchman Jack Leach towards the end of Day 2. Here are some of the reactions:
Jasprit Bumrah's all-round contribution put England on backfoot
There were question marks about how Jasprit Bumrah would perform under his own captaincy given his inexperience in the leadership role. However, no Indian captain has arguably had such an impact on the first two days of his captaincy debut.
Bumrah first smashed Stuart Broad for 35 runs in his over, making it the costliest over ever bowled in Test history. He then took that momentum into his bowling and sent back England's top three of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope back to the pavilion.
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, arguably the hosts' two best batters, were at the crease and tried to implement 'BazBall' and take on the pacers. However, Mohammad Shami was simply sensational in his spell as Root struggled to middle the ball consistently.
Mohammed Siraj got the reward for Shami's perseverance as he dismissed the former captain. Night watchman Jack Leach too departed soon after and the hosts have already lost half their side.
However, they will still believe that with Stokes and Bairstow at the crease, they can get back into the game. For the time being, however, India hold the aces going into Day 3.