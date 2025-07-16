Liam Dawson and Karun Nair: An interesting Test comeback coincidence and the 303* connection

England have recalled spin bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson to their squad for the fourth Test against India, which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting July 23. Dawson, a left-arm spinner and handy batter, last represented England in a Test match eight years ago. He has been rewarded for his consistent domestic performances and replaces injured Shoaib Bashir in the Test squad.

The 35-year-old has been highly impressive on the domestic circuit in recent years for Hampshire. As per ESPNcricinfo, he won the PCA Player-of-the-Year award in 2024 and men's domestic MVP in 2023. In the ongoing County Championship, he has claimed 21 scalps in nine matches. In an official ECB statement, national selector Luke Wright said:

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire."

Dawson has so far represented England in three Tests, six ODIs and 14 T20Is. He has scored 204 runs across formats in 16 matches and has picked up 23 wickets.

Amazing coincidences in Dawson and Nair's Test careers

There are some interesting coincidences in the short Test careers of England's Dawson and Indian batter Karun Nair. Both Dawson and Nair made their respective Test debuts in the India vs England series in India in late 2016. While Nair made his debut in the third Test in Mohali, Dawson was handed his debut in the fifth and final Test of the series in Chennai.

The England all-rounder thus ended up making his Test debut in the same match in which Nair hammered his career-best score of 303*. Batting at No. 5, the right-handed batter smashed 303* off 381 balls, with the aid of 32 fours and four sixes. He was named Player of the Match for his triple hundred as India won the Test match by an innings and 75 runs. Dawson registered figures of 2-129 on debut.

The coincidence between the two players does not end there. Nair was out of the Indian Test playing XI for eight years. His last Test before the ongoing England series was against Australia in Dharamsala in March 2017. Dawson also last played a Test match for England in July 2017, which was a match against South Africa in Nottingham.

Unfortunately for Nair, he has failed to grab his opportunities in the first three Tests of the ongoing series. In six innings, he has only managed 131 runs, averaging 21.83, with a best of 40. It remains to be seen whether Dawson can make the most of his much deserved comeback if he is picked in the England playing XI for the fourth Test in Manchester.

