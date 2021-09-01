Liam Plunkett confirms a three-year deal with USA's Major Cricket League

Former England international and 2019 World Cup winner Liam Plunkett has signed a three-year deal with USA's Major Cricket League.

Plunkett will represent 'The Philadelphians' in the 2022 edition of the Minor Cricket League. It is a farm league to the Major Cricket League which is set to take place in the United States next year.

The former England international is thrilled at the prospect of joining the Major Cricket League as he aims to help expand the game of cricket in the United States.

During an interaction with the Minor League Cricket website, Liam Plunkett said:

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States.''

We're so very happy to have welcomed Liam Plunkett into the Major and Minor League Cricket Families ❤️ 🇺🇸 💙 and especially thrilled to have new followers joining us for this exciting adventure in American cricket 🏏 🏏 🏏 pic.twitter.com/NvUp72thQq — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) September 1, 2021

'I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England'- Liam Plunkett

Liam Plunkett played a crucial role for England during the middle-overs in the 2019 World Cup

Plunkett, a key member of England's World Cup-winning squad in 2019, was left out of the Eoin Morgan-led sides' future plans immediately after the quadrennial event.

He kept plying his trade in the county circuit and even featured in the recently-concluded The Hundred. However, with his chances of earning a recall to the international side becoming more difficult with each passing day, the 2019 World Cup winner has decided to move on.

Plunkett's wife is an American based in Philadelphia, which would have made it an easy choice for him to join 'The Philadelphians'.

Liam Plunkett, the World Cup winner England ditched too early, will play Major League Cricket in the US next year. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 31, 2021

Plunkett made it clear that he will play the role of a player-mentor in the Major Cricket League. He also acknowledged that he had a fantastic time during his stint with the England Cricket Team.

He said-

''I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build cricket in America in both playing and coaching capacities."

"In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in America by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket."

Liam Plunkett made his debut for England in 2005 and he went on to represent the 'Three Lions' in 13 Tests, 89 ODIs and 22 T20Is. He claimed a total of 201 international wickets across formats with 2 five-wicket hauls.

The tall pacer played a crucial role in England's 2019 World Cup triumph. He had a sensational outing in the final against New Zealand as he claimed 3/42 in 10 overs. Unfortunately, the World Cup final proved to be his last international match for England as he was phased out of the set-up thereafter.

