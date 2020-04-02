Liam Plunkett 'hopes for the best' as wife stuck in U.S.A. due to COVID-19 outbreak

Winner of the 2019 Cricket World Cup with England, Liam Plunkett spoke about how he has been spending time alone. His wife, Emeleah, has been stuck in the United States of America amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to Evening Standard, Plunkett revealed how tough it was to think about the possibility of not meeting his wife for months, depending upon the given crisis. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, sports and travel have been equally affected, with constant doubts and rumors hovering over the ongoing pandemic scare.

Plunkett stated that he is exploring new things to keep himself occupied but wants this period of isolation to end soon.

“I’d love to be with her... We are used to this situation. When someone takes something away from you, you want it more. We know we won’t see each other for a while, we don’t know when we are going to be able to travel to one another. That’s the unknown. It could be six months or longer. You think the worst, hope for the best.”

Today's @EveningStandard back spread, with a call for players to take wage cuts, @willis_macp's exclusive interview with Liam Plunkett, plus @mattmajendie on Wimbledon's D-Day and @sr_collings on rugby. pic.twitter.com/jXlKzoyvwN — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) April 1, 2020

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020, and IPL 2020 were postponed or canceled by the Cricket Boards, as well as the ICC, due to the virus pandemic.